Police car involved in collision on King George VI bridge in Aberdeen By Ellie Milne September 21, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 6:52 pm

A police car has been involved in a collision on an Aberdeen bridge. The minor crash involved two cars and took place on Great Southern Road at 2.15pm on Wednesday. It is understood nobody was injured in the incident. As a result, one lane of King George VI Bridge was temporarily blocked while vehicle recovery was arranged. Two cars were involved in the crash. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Photos from the scene show that a dark blue Audi A1 collided with the back of a Volvo police car. A police spokeswoman said: "Around 2.15pm on Wednesday, September 21, a car was involved in a collision with a stationery marked police car on the King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen. "There were no reports of injuries and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances." The vehicles have now been recovered and the road is clear.