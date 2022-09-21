Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade

Aberdeen University has severed its ties to a £1.8 million north-east teaching fund after the money was directly linked to profits made by a slave trader.
By Calum Ross
September 21, 2022, 7:06 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 7:07 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Aberdeen University

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Scottish politics

Aberdeen University
Liz Truss trying to 'drill her way' out of energy crisis
John Swinney considering plan for thousands of new homes in the Highlands and Islands
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 and A96 improvement after more road deaths
Aberdeen University
Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?
Aberdeen University
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Aberdeen University
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Aberdeen University
Douglas Ross rivals ridicule Tory leader over bogus appointment
North-east Tory MP David Duguid given junior Scotland Office role by Liz Truss
Aberdeen University
Queen's local MSP says she collared him over planning application wrangle

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Aberdeen University
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
Aberdeen University
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
Aberdeen University
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Aberdeen University
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0
Aberdeen University
Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen 14-year-old Luna Bueno
0

Editor's Picks