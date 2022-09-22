SNP under pressure over CalMac’s ‘unacceptable’ Mull winter ferry timetable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP under pressure over CalMac’s ‘unacceptable’ Mull winter ferry timetable

Furious Mull and Iona residents have branded CalMac’s proposed winter ferry timetable “inadequate” as the SNP were urged to provide clarity to locals.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 22, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 10:19 pm
Islanders are angry at Mull's proposed winter ferry timetable.

Tory MSP Donald Cameron quizzed Jenny Gilruth over the “chaos and confusion” facing islanders with just a month to go until new sailing times are supposed to begin.

Under CalMac’s plans two vessels would operate the route for a period of winter, with the service then occasionally reduced to one ferry.

However, islanders have warned controversial new ship MV Loch Frisa is “too slow and too small” to cope with the demand for sailings alone.

Earlier this week the Mull and Iona ferry committee said: “It is completely unacceptable that our communities have been presented with such a poor timetable so late in the day.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.
Jenny Gilruth has spoken to the islands ferry committee.

On Wednesday Ms Gilruth met with islanders and urged CalMac to review their planned schedules in a bid to find a solution to the ongoing uncertainty.

In parliament, Mr Cameron said: “I note today that the minister has asked Calmac to rethink its proposed timetable, but can she clarify when this will happen so that residents and communities on Mull receive urgent clarity?”

Ms Gilruth said she hopes CalMac will be able to provide an update for worried locals by the end of this week.

Donald Cameron quizzed the SNP on the winter timetable chaos.

Joe Reade, who chairs the ferry committee, fears businesses may struggle to deliver supplies to the islands when Loch Frisa is sailing alone since it has less space for vehicles.

He said Ms Gilruth’s intervention was welcome, but criticised CalMac’s delay in presenting the timetable to locals.

‘Complete failure’

Mr Reade told the Press and Journal: “It’s like one minute to midnight. We would normally be discussing winter timetables in April.

“This is now five months late. It’s a complete failure of consultation.

“CalMac will say lots of fine words about looking after their communities but all too often in practice we’re the last people to be spoken to.”

Mr Reade criticised ferry owner CMAL’s decision to buy the Loch Frisa vessel in the first place.

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

Earlier this year islanders feared they were snubbed from the ship’s launch event due to their concerns over whether it could serve the route effectively.

SNP ministers have faced a torrid time over ferry fiascos this year, from delays in building vessels to complaints services are not good enough.

Two ships to serve Scotland’s islands – originally scheduled to be built by 2018 – are still under construction in Port Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Western Isles residents warned in March delays to services were risking jobs.

In June islanders warned Scotland’s “utterly chaotic” ferry system was forcing people to pack up and leave their home communities.

