‘We can’t become complacent’: Investigation into Scotland’s gun laws launched following Skye shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘We can’t become complacent’: Investigation into Scotland’s gun laws launched following Skye shooting

By Lottie Hood
September 23, 2022, 9:33 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 1:50 pm
MP Pete Wishart said there is more that needs to be done regarding gun control measures after the Skye shooting. Picture by Jason Hedges.
MP Pete Wishart said there is more that needs to be done regarding gun control measures after the Skye shooting. Picture by Jason Hedges.

An investigation into Scotland’s gun laws has been launched today following last month’s Skye shooting tragedy.

The Westminster Scottish Affairs Committee has announced an inquiry into the licensing of firearms will be carried out following the tragedy, which left one dead and two seriously hurt.

SNP MP Pete Wishart, who chairs the committee, said there is “great concern” about the number of those in possession of firearms in Scotland.

He said: “I think we were all shocked and appalled by what we witnessed in Skye in the tragic killing of a member of the public in Skye and the injuring of two others.

MP Pete Wishart. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“What we want to look at is just to see if the current licensing arrangements that we have in place in Scotland are continuing to be fit for purpose.

“There is a great concern about the number of gun ownership we have across Scotland with the 23,000 people with gun licences in Scotland. In the Highlands that comes to about one in 16.

“So what we want to look at is just to see if these are continuing to work, are they continuing to serve the communities and is there anything further that we can do to ensure we don’t get any further incidents such as we saw on Skye earlier this summer.”

UK has strict gun control but ‘does not mean we become complacent’

On August 10, father-of-six and “much-loved member of the community” John MacKinnon was shot dead in his home in the Teangue area on Skye.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, has been charged with murder in relation to the incident.

He also faces three charges of attempted murder of his wife Rowena and local osteopath John Don Mackenzie and his wife Fay.

John MacKinnon was killed in his home in the Teangue area of Skye. Picture by Jason Hedges

Following the tragedy, Mr Wishart said that while the UK has very stringent gun control regulations, there is clearly more that needs to be done.

“The UK has probably about the most stringent and best-operated gun control regulations in the world,” Mr Wishart said.

“It was tightened up obviously after 1996 with the Dunblane tragedy but that doesn’t mean that we become complacent.

“And obviously what we saw in Skye earlier in the summer means that there are particular issues that need to be looked at.”

For someone to hold a gun licence in the UK, they need to be able to demonstrate to a doctor they are a “fit and proper person to hold such a licence”.

Mr Wishart said while a review is held on whether someone should continue to hold a licence every five years in Scotland, in other countries this is done every two or three.

Appealing for evidence from the public

While looking at these issues, Mr Wishart said they were aware guns are needed for things such as vermin control and recreational shooting which is worth around £200 million to the economy.

“These are all the things we need to consider,” he added.

“The heart of what we’re trying to achieve here I think, is to just look to see if the current arrangements are keeping people safe.

“Is there things that we can do to make communities feel safer, particularly in Highland rural areas where there isn’t this kind of police response you would expect in city areas?

“I think what we want to do more than anything else is to hear from members of the public and we’re appealing for written evidence which people can submit to the Scottish Affairs Committee in the House of Commons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Pat Rafferty, of Unite said the union would take legal action after an Aberdeen paper mill was placed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in East Kilbride (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride
The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured
Family handout of John Winton McNab from Perthshire who died on the A887 near Invermoriston. (Police Scotland/PA)
Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC
Scotrail sunday timetable
Third rail strike confirmed for October with ScotRail workers voting for action in pay…
0
Kevin Bridges holds his platinum award after his 16-night run at the Ovo Hydro in September (OVO Hydro/PA)
Kevin Bridges honoured for playing most gigs ever at Glasgow’s SEC
Lord Joseph Lowther was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a string of sexual offences (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences
New proposals could see ownerless land and properties transferred to public sector bodies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ownerless property could be transferred to public control to help communities
Households across the north and north-east face paying £36.4 million more on energy bills as just one aspect of rising inflation
Budget is a 'missed opportunity' for vulnerable families and rural communities
0
A new pilot scheme aims to improve the links between prosecutors and victims of domestic abuse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks