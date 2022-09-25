Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded ‘paltry’ by SNP MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded ‘paltry’ by SNP MSP

The SNP has warned a move by Liz Truss to relax immigration rules for farmers will not repair the "deep damage" caused to Scottish agriculture by the Tories.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 25, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 9:30 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Fruit pickers.

The SNP has warned a move by Liz Truss to relax immigration rules for farmers will not repair the “deep damage” caused to Scottish agriculture by the Tories.

MSP Jim Fairlie, who is a sheep farmer, spoke out amid reports that the Westminster government could ease its post-Brexit visa clampdown.

According to The Sunday Times, the UK’s new prime minister intends to raise the cap on seasonal agricultural workers, and make changes that will allow other key sectors to recruit more overseas staff.

An allocation of 30,000 visas for workers to come to the UK for up to six months was previously agreed amid a backlash over crippling labour shortages on Scottish farms.

On Christmas Eve last year, the Tory government confirmed the scheme, which allows foreign workers to come to pick both edible and ornamental crops, would run until the end of 2024 and be extended to include the ornamentals sector.

Liz Truss, the prime minister.

Ministers said the number of visas available under the scheme – which is known as the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS) – would remain at 30,000 for 2022, with the potential to increase to 40,000.

From 2023 the scheme was supposed to begin to wind down.

‘Good for growth’

However, a senior government source told The Sunday Times: “There is a view within the Treasury that migration is good for growth.

“That is a view that appears to be shared by the PM and the chancellor.”

However, the proposed easing of immigration restrictions reportedly faces strong resistance from cabinet Brexiteers, including Suella Braverman, the home secretary, and Kemi Badenoch, the trade secretary.

Jim Fairlie.

Mr Fairlie said: “While a move to address the significant labour shortages the Tories have created is vital, these changes would go nowhere near addressing the problems Scotland’s farmers have been repeatedly hit by through damaging Westminster policies and the Tories reckless obsession with the hardest Brexit possible.

‘Paltry plans’

“For over 10 years, we have seen the brutal impact on people and industry from the Tories hostile environment policy when it comes to immigration – the damage they have done is deep and won’t be undone by these paltry plans of Liz Truss.

“What is needed is a reversal of each and every one of the cruel policies the Tories have introduced under their hostile environment banner – and if they aren’t willing to do it then it underlines how vital it is for Scotland to have the full powers of independence so that we can create a welcoming immigration system that works for our communities and where people are treated with dignity and respect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Fruit pickers.
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland
Fruit pickers.
Legal society denies it can intervene in row over £1.8 million north-east teaching fund
0
SNP quizzed on plan to fix ferry woes by merging CalMac and CMAL
North-east, Cromarty Firth and Orkney could all host new 'investment zones'
0
Fruit pickers.
Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to 'maverick' former SNP politician who has died aged 78
Fruit pickers.
Here's what happens next as Stoneywood paper mill workers face job losses
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Scottish MP…
Fruit pickers.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – New rights for carers, 'trickledown' economics and concerns over A9…
Fruit pickers.
5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Fruit pickers.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Fruit pickers.
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
Fruit pickers.
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks