Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Occupants of car involved in A90 crash ‘made off’ before police arrival

By Cameron Roy
September 25, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 9:54 am
crash kingsway
Police are at the scene.

The occupants of a car involved in a crash on the A90 “made off” before police arrived at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the one-car crash on the Ellon to Aberdeen road near Balmedie at around 5pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the occupants of the car were no longer there once teams arrived.

She said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday September 25, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A90 at Balmedie.

“The occupants of the car had made off before police arrival and inquiries are ongoing.”

The southbound lane of the road was blocked for around 90 minutes following the crash.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Drivers were warned to “approach with care” as traffic built in the area at the time.

At around 6.30pm, traffic in the area was cleared and the road was reopened.

