Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more facilities?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more facilities?

By Rachel Amery
September 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 27, 2022, 9:46 am
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.

Should more be done to regulate where tourists can park their motorhomes?

Ask people like Alex Allan, and the answer is likely to be yes.

She pays £160 a year for a parking permit in Pitlochry, but says she often struggles to find a space because the town’s car parks are overrun in tourist season.

The popularity of holidaying on the road has increased, including a renewed interest following the Covid restrictions on foreign travel.

But images of clogged towns and villages, coupled with concerns about facilities on routes like the North Coast 500, have led to frustration by holidaymakers and residents alike.

It is ‘getting out of hand’

Ms Allan, 61, is a hairdresser in the popular town on the edge of the Cairngorms national park.

“It is really infuriating and sometimes when it is busy I have to walk to work instead because I know the car parks will be full of motorhomes,” she says.

Ms Allan said some of the tourists she has spoken to don’t want to use the caravan parks because they are “too expensive” or park up in laybys for the night if they can’t find a car park.

Caravans parked up in Ferry Road Car Park, Pitlochry

But sometimes motorhomes take up four parking spaces so there is room to set up a table and a portable barbecue outside, she said.

Ms Allan added: “I don’t know why something isn’t done about it.

“Perhaps height restriction barriers would stop them getting in, or an overnight parking charge.

“I am sure the government could do something about this.

“I would welcome some more restrictions on this.”

‘No one else is able to get in’

Ms Allan has written to her local councillor Mike Williamson, who said he realises people should be allowed to enjoy the “freedom of the road”.

But he also notes there is a “real lack” of facilities.

“The car parks in the town are only at half capacity because of all the motorhomes,” he said.

Councillor Mike Williamson

“No one else is able to get in.

“There is a real fire risk there as well.”

He said the local authority has applied for money from the rural tourism fund to get more facilities for motorhome parking built, but admits “more is required”.

Petition at Scottish Parliament

Further north, motorhomes parking out with dedicated caravan parks is also proving to be a problem for Lynn and Darren Redfern.

The pair own Dornoch Caravan Park, overlooking the Dornoch Firth.

They said people who parked off-site have come to their park trying to use facilities without paying.

Ms Redfern said: “People think they are being responsible by coming into our site to empty their waste tanks and rubbish bins, but that just hikes the prices up for everyone else.

“They think they should have it all for nothing and that damages our business.

“I catch so many people coming over with towels in hand to use our showers for free.

“One guy parked up in the turning circle outside the caravan park and filled up two big water containers.

“When I told him it wasn’t free he just jumped into his van and drove away.

The NC500 is a major draw north for tourists with campervans.

The Redferns have since submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament calling for more restrictions on where motorhomes can park overnight.

Millions spent on rural tourism

The Scottish Government said it is “well aware” of the challenges large numbers of campervans can cause in rural areas.

A spokesperson said this is why the government set up a visitor management group in 2020 to try and ease the pressure.

They said: “It is the responsibility of local agencies and councils to take decisions on the provision of local services and community safety activities in their area.

“The Scottish Government has provided support to enable facility development through the rural tourism infrastructure fund.

“Since 2018, £15 million has been provided and has supported projects such as motorhome waste disposal facilities, public toilets and car parks.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said it has details of its own petitions process and procedures on its website.

When nature calls: The trouble with toilets on the NC500

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase - taking total…
0
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Elderly north-east patients face 80-mile round trips for flu jab
Setting up a National Care Service could see some 60% of additional funding for care going on running costs rather than services, Cosla warned (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cosla warns over cost of running Scotland’s proposed National Care Service
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Legal society denies it can intervene in row over £1.8 million north-east teaching fund
0
Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded 'paltry' by SNP MSP
SNP quizzed on plan to fix ferry woes by merging CalMac and CMAL
North-east, Cromarty Firth and Orkney could all host new 'investment zones'
0

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Alex Allan has concerns about parking infrastructure.
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks