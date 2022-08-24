Communities on North Coast 500 touring route ‘drowning in human waste’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Communities on North Coast 500 touring route ‘drowning in human waste’

By Rachel Amery
August 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:50 am
John Wood outside the public toilets in Poolewe
John Wood outside the public toilets in Poolewe

A Wester Ross campaigner says communities on the popular North Coast 500 trail are “drowning in human waste” because of a lack of public toilets.

John Wood, 70, says since the start of the coronavirus pandemic he and others along the route cleaned up waste at laybys and picked up used toilet paper from public parks, just to keep the area clean.

But he doesn’t blame the tourists.

He says the council has a duty to provide public toilets.

Now he is petitioning the Scottish Government to enshrine public toilet provision in the law.

‘All hell broke loose’

The North Coast 500 is an increaslingly popular road trip covering just over 500 miles of Scotland’s north coast, officially starting and ending in Inverness.

The North Coast 500 route

Mr Wood, who has lived in Poolewe for six years, said 2020 was a “horrendous” summer around the North Coast 500 because of the mass influx of tourists to the area.

“In cities there are cafes you can go to if you need the toilet, but in rural areas we don’t always have that,” he said.

“If there is somewhere open it might be miles away.

“Poolewe is a small place and there are public toilets in the middle of the village but they were closed in 2020 when Highland Council withdrew all funding for them.

“And then in summer 2020 all hell broke loose as everyone headed to the rural areas for fresh air.”

He said communities like his were “inundated” with tourist, but “the facilities were just not there”.

Lack of toilets to blame

While some blamed “dirty campers” and visitors flocking to the Highlands, Mr Wood thinks the problem lies with those in charge.

He said: “It causes a lot of antagonism between visitors and locals but to me if there were proper facilities in the first place this situation would never need to arise.

“Everyone who is out and about will need the toilet sooner or later.

“This shouldn’t be an optional extra for local authorities, it is a basic need.

Signs to not leave human waste behind in Applecross on the North Coast 500 route.

“A lot of people had to clean up human waste but the tourists are only human and if the toilets were there they wouldn’t have to do that.”

Mr Wood said some people in the Poolewe area also find driving 75 miles to Inverness difficult because there are so few toilet stops along the way.

Call to enshrine public toilets in law

Mr Wood took his petition to the Scottish Parliament, where MSPs will consider the case.

Under his plan, Highland Council would be forced to ensure there are enough public toilets on the North Coast 500 route.

He said: “The Scottish Government has the money for an awful lot of things and this might seem like a huge expense, but it is not really.

“It is absolutely affordable and is needed to save our communities from being drowned in human waste.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said it does not have a statutory responsibility to provide public toilets, but they “understand the importance placed on these facilities by locals and tourists alike”.

They added the council is spending £190,000 on public toilets in 2022/23, with 75 public toilets and 37 comfort schemes with local businesses across the Highlands.

https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/4677940/call-for-wild-camping-ban-at-highland-beaches-overwhelmed-by-nc500-tourists/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Shirley-Anne Somerville said Gaelic and Scots are a significant part of Scotland’s culture (Jane Barlow/PA)
Consultation launched to ensure long-term growth of Gaelic and Scots
School staff from nine local authorities are preparing to walk out in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeenshire and Orkney school and nursery staff to take part in three-day September strike
Dad Alex and mum Oksana with daughter Elizabeth, 6.
Family of deaf Ukrainian girl in 'terrible' struggle to reach north-east host
Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has called for a second push to rehome Ukrainians (Lesley Martin/PA)
Alex Cole-Hamilton: Scotland should put out another call to rehome Ukrainians
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon says her promised state-run energy firm would not have halted crisis
0
Frustrated Shetlanders want cheaper flights and better ferry services
The group aims to support the Scottish tourism industry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New group launched to support tourism and hospitality sector
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon: Nationalising energy firms should be on the table
Some buildings in Scotland have the same cladding which was partly responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers accused of ‘dragging their heels’ on removing Grenfell-style cladding
A rally outside Edinburgh City Council chambers as cleansing workers (PA)
Council workers offered improved pay offer but unions say it is still not enough

More from Press and Journal

CR0037662 Picture of the protestors at Aberdeen City Council Kittybrewster Depot Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............24/08/22
'We don't want to be here': Refuse workers take to picket line for bin…
0
CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
1