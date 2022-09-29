Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse ‘regrettable’ after backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon says it is “deeply regrettable” a Stoneywood paper mill buyer could not be found – a week after hundreds of workers lost their jobs.

The first minister responded publicly for the first time to the plight of more than 300 employees at the site who were made redundant last Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon faced criticism at Holyrood for being “nowhere to be seen” since the announcement was made.

Owners of the mill – Arjowiggins – were also accused of failing to consult with trade unions and employees over the decision.

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden asked why there had been a “wall of silence” from the first minister, as he pressed her to come up to Aberdeen to meet workers.

The Tory politician said the SNP leader had previously acted when redundancies were announced at other sites such as BiFab in Fife, Ferguson Shipyard on the Clyde and Michelin in Dundee.

‘Exceptionally difficult time’

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said it is an “exceptionally difficult time for those being made redundant”.

Government jobs agency Scottish Enterprise has worked with the mill owners Arjowiggins since 2019, when it previously faced administration, to try and find a buyer for the company.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Despite all of these best efforts, that has not proved possible. That is deeply regrettable.

“But the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise will continue to provide support to the workers in the ways I have set out and will continue to do all we can to consider what possibilites there might be for the business going forward.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar hit out at the mill owners who she claimed had “not consulted with the unions or employees” or provided notice to staff.

The site is now at risk of permanently closing its doors after previously being put into administration just three years ago.

The Scottish Government provided more than £12 million of funding to the business in an attempt to turn its fortunes around.

Jobs event

Redundant workers from the mill attended a support event in Aberdeen to help give them guidance for the future.

It was revealed on Wednesday that workers will take legal action to claim compensation for the “devastating” job losses.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Labour has tabled an urgent motion calling for the city council to work with Unite, Scottish ministers and other partners to secure the “best possible outcome for the mill”, including the option of public ownership.

Barney Crockett, councillor for Bucksburn, said: “Stoneywood Mill has been a major employer in this area for over 250 years.

“It is the last remaining papermill on the Don, and is essential to sustaining the dynamism and diversity of the local economy in Aberdeen.”

Several agencies and employers had stands at the hotel for workers to chat to, get advice and see what opportunities were available.

A jobs fair is also due to be held at the Beach Ballroom on October 10, with details to be confirmed.

Arjowiggins were approached for comment.