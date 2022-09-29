Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse ‘regrettable’ after backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse ‘regrettable’ after backlash

Nicola Sturgeon says it is "deeply regrettable" a Stoneywood paper mill buyer could not be found - a week after hundreds of workers lost their jobs.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
September 29, 2022, 3:32 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:55 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is an "exceptionally difficult time" for those made redundant.
The first minister responded publicly for the first time to the plight of more than 300 employees at the site who were made redundant last Thursday.

Ms Sturgeon faced criticism at Holyrood for being “nowhere to be seen” since the announcement was made.

Owners of the mill – Arjowiggins – were also accused of failing to consult with trade unions and employees over the decision.

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden asked why there had been a “wall of silence” from the first minister, as he pressed her to come up to Aberdeen to meet workers.

The Tory politician said the SNP leader had previously acted when redundancies were announced at other sites such as BiFab in Fife, Ferguson Shipyard on the Clyde and Michelin in Dundee.

‘Exceptionally difficult time’

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said it is an “exceptionally difficult time for those being made redundant”.

Government jobs agency Scottish Enterprise has worked with the mill owners Arjowiggins since 2019, when it previously faced administration, to try and find a buyer for the company.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Despite all of these best efforts, that has not proved possible. That is deeply regrettable.

“But the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise will continue to provide support to the workers in the ways I have set out and will continue to do all we can to consider what possibilites there might be for the business going forward.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Jackie Dunbar hit out at the mill owners who she claimed had “not consulted with the unions or employees” or provided notice to staff.

The site is now at risk of permanently closing its doors after previously being put into administration just three years ago.

The Scottish Government provided more than £12 million of funding to the business in an attempt to turn its fortunes around.

Jobs event

Redundant workers from the mill attended a support event in Aberdeen to help give them guidance for the future.

It was revealed on Wednesday that workers will take legal action to claim compensation for the “devastating” job losses.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Labour has tabled an urgent motion calling for the city council to work with Unite, Scottish ministers and other partners to secure the “best possible outcome for the mill”, including the option of public ownership.

Stoneywood Paper Mill in Aberdeen.

Barney Crockett, councillor for Bucksburn, said: “Stoneywood Mill has been a major employer in this area for over 250 years.

“It is the last remaining papermill on the Don, and is essential to sustaining the dynamism and diversity of the local economy in Aberdeen.”

Several agencies and employers had stands at the hotel for workers to chat to, get advice and see what opportunities were available.

A jobs fair is also due to be held at the Beach Ballroom on October 10, with details to be confirmed.

Arjowiggins were approached for comment.

Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event

