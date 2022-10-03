Stoneywood mill sale is ‘focus’ for government after calls for public ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stoneywood mill sale is ‘focus’ for government after calls for public ownership

Administrators for Stoneywood paper mill should focus on selling the site to a new buyer, says the Scottish Government.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 3, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: October 3, 2022, 7:47 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Stoneywood paper mill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
More than 300 workers lost their jobs after the mill was put into administration less than a fortnight ago, with some reduced to tears on hearing the news.

It has prompted calls for the Scottish Government to consider taking the site into public ownership in a bid to save jobs.

Asked if that was a possibility, a government spokesman said the focus should “remain on the administrators conducting a further sales process”.

He added that government jobs agency Scottish Enterprise is “working with them to explore all possibilites to rescue the jobs”.

Public ownership

The Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow was nationalised by the Scottish Government in 2019. 

But the SNP has faced widespread criticism as a result of the ferries crisis, with the scandal escalating in recent months. 

Speaking last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is “deeply regrettable” a buyer for the mill could not be found. 

But the SNP leader added her government has been “regularly criticised” by the Tories where it has taken action, such as in the case of Ferguson Marine.

Scottish Enterprise has worked with the mill owners Arjowiggins since 2019, when it came close to administration, to try to find a buyer for the company.

The Scottish Government provided more than £12 million to the business in an attempt to turn its fortunes around.

Interpath Advisory, who were appointed administrators for the site, said “severe challenges posed by the pandemic”, along with “skyrocketing energy costs” had been overwhelming for the firm.

Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 300 jobs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish Enterprise worked extensively with Arjowiggins and its partners to explore all possible options to support the business and its staff.

“The focus should remain on the administrators conducting a further sales process and Scottish Enterprise is working with them to explore all possibilities to rescue the jobs.”

Employees are getting support through the government’s Partnership Action for Continuing Employment initiative, known as Pace.

Events took place on September 29 and a jobs fair is being arranged for October 10.

“Business Minister Ivan McKee has spoken with the administrators and Unite the Union to reiterate our ongoing support through our PACE initiative and Scottish Enterprise,” the government spokesman added.

The administrators were approached for comment.

