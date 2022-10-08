Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers’ hopes of adding to their two-game winning streak were dashed as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.

Cove arrived at Stark’s Park in good spirits following back-to-back wins against Arbroath and Dundee but they struggled to create any clear-cut chances on a frustrating afternoon.

The visitors were behind after just five minutes.

A misplaced pass from Jack Sanders was intercepted by Aidan Connolly and he had time to pick his spot before curling the ball low past goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.

It was the start the home side craved and they swarmed over Cove in search of a second goal.

Gourlay was called into action twice in a minute to deny Jamie Gullan. The Cove goalkeeper held Gullan’s tame effort before doing well to turn Gullan’s diving header at the back post away for a corner.

Kieran Ngwenya then went close with a diving header of his own but his effort went just past the post.

But the home side’s pressure paid off in the 27th minute as they doubled their lead.

It was Gilmour who got it as he curled an excellent 20 yard free kick over the wall into the top corner past Gourlay.

Cove looked to respond and Luis Longstaff had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away by referee David Dickinson after he was sandwiched between two Raith defenders in the box.

Cove’s comeback hopes sunk by third Raith goal

It was a frustrating first half for Cove boss Jim McIntyre and he responded by making a change at the break, bringing on Evan Towler for Max Johnston.

Towler went to left back with Shay Logan switching to right back.

Cove showed signs of getting back into the game as they enjoyed their best period of pressure but they were caught by a sucker punch in the 65th minute as Raith scored a third.

A fine passing move from the home side created an opening in the box but an attempted Cove block ricocheted into the path of Sam Stanton and the midfielder took advantage as he fired past Gourlay.

Cove captain Mitch Megginson was booked 10 minutes from time for simulation after going down under a challenge from Raith’s Jamie MacDonald as he looked to take the ball round the goalkeeper.