Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers

By Paul Third
October 8, 2022, 4:49 pm
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group

Cove Rangers’ hopes of adding to their two-game winning streak were dashed as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.

Cove arrived at Stark’s Park in good spirits following back-to-back wins against Arbroath and Dundee but they struggled to create any clear-cut chances on a frustrating afternoon.

The visitors were behind after just five minutes.

A misplaced pass from Jack Sanders was intercepted by Aidan Connolly and he had time to pick his spot before curling the ball low past goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay.

It was the start the home side craved and they swarmed over Cove in search of a second goal.

Gourlay was called into action twice in a minute to deny Jamie Gullan. The Cove goalkeeper held Gullan’s tame effort before doing well to turn Gullan’s diving header at the back post away for a corner.

Kieran Ngwenya then went close with a diving header of his own but his effort went just past the post.

But the home side’s pressure paid off in the 27th minute as they doubled their lead.

It was Gilmour who got it as he curled an excellent 20 yard free kick over the wall into the top corner past Gourlay.

Jamie Gullan’s free kick beats Cove Rangers’Kyle Gourlay to make it 2-0 to Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group

Cove looked to respond and Luis Longstaff had a strong appeal for a penalty waved away by referee David Dickinson after he was sandwiched between two Raith defenders in the box.

Cove’s comeback hopes sunk by third Raith goal

It was a frustrating first half for Cove boss Jim McIntyre and he responded by making a change at the break, bringing on Evan Towler for Max Johnston.

Towler went to left back with Shay Logan switching to right back.

Cove showed signs of getting back into the game as they enjoyed their best period of pressure but they were caught by a sucker punch in the 65th minute as Raith scored a third.

A fine passing move from the home side created an opening in the box but an attempted Cove block ricocheted into the path of Sam Stanton and the midfielder took advantage as he fired past Gourlay.

Cove captain Mitch Megginson was booked 10 minutes from time for simulation after going down under a challenge from Raith’s Jamie MacDonald as he looked to take the ball round the goalkeeper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers getting rewards for hard work, says captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Last week has shown Cove Rangers can cope at Championship level
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre and Connor Scully during the win over Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers keeping feet on the ground after consecutive wins, says Jim McIntyre
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
LONG READ: Connor Scully, the Cove Rangers stalwart turned acrobatic goalscoring sensation
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre compares Connor Scully to Wayne Rooney after Dundee heroics
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully's bags acrobatic double to earn Cove Rangers 3-1 win over Dundee
Jack Sanders made his Cove Rangers debut on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jack Sanders backs Cove Rangers to take on Championship title hopefuls Dundee
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Connor Scully's brace earned Cove Rangers a 2-0 win against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre pleased his side made home advantage count in Arbroath victory

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl

Editor's Picks