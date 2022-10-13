Landlords seek legal advice over SNP Government rent freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Landlords seek legal advice over SNP Government rent freeze

By Craig Paton
October 13, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 10:12 am
The rent freeze is already in place.

A coalition of landlords is seeking legal advice over emergency laws freezing rents and banning evictions until at least April next year.

MSPs passed the cost-of-living legislation in just three days last week, back dating the rule to the start of September.

A provision in the law will allow landlords to raise rents by up to 3% if their property costs increase, provided it is no higher than 50% of the rise in costs.

But a coalition of landlords and letting agents has now announced plans to seek a legal opinion on the legislation, assessing if it breaches the human rights of landlords.

The coalition – which includes the Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL), Propertymark, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) and Scottish Land and Estates (SLE) – has instructed Lord Davidson KC to deliver an opinion.

‘Tough time’

John Blackwood, chief executive of the SAL, said the action is being taken “with a heavy heart”.

He added: “This is a tough time, but that does not excuse ill-designed legislation that may be the final straw for the private rented sector.

“We are gravely concerned that in a bid to do something to help tenants, the Scottish Government have forgotten the underlying stresses in the private rental sector that we have been warning about for years.”

Nicola Sturgeon put the rent freeze plan in her programme for government.

Ben Beadle, NRLA chief executive, warned the legislation will worsen a supply crisis in the private rental sector.

“A viable and thriving private rental sector is vital to a healthy housing market,” he said.

“Sadly, the actions of the Scottish Government damage this objective and will ultimately hurt tenants the most.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said the new law addresses the cost-of-living crisis by increasing protection for tenants.

“The measures will apply initially until March next year,” the spokesman said.

“We will keep their impact on the wider property market under review during that time.

“The legislation has been carefully designed to balance the protections that are urgently needed for tenants with important safeguards for those landlords who may also be impacted by the cost crisis and face financial hardship.”

