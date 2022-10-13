Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campers have appeared to have set up home in a historic graveyard in Inverness.

A sizeable tent has been pitched at the recently-closed Old High Church on the city’s waterfront.

The Church of Scotland, who own the historic building that dates back to pre-Jacobite times, say it has had potential buyers after the building was put up for sale.

It has said the sight of the tent could be “distressing” for anyone of faith.

The campers appear to have made themselves at home today and have even hung some clothes on a nearby downpipe.

One passer-by Malcolm MacCallum, from Inverness, said he was shocked to see the tent in the graveyard.

He said: “It is a strange thing to see a tent in a graveyard, it is tucked into a hidden corner but anyone walking into the church will be able to see it.”

The church is a mecca for people who are interested in Jacobite history, and those who are interested in the Outlander series of books and television series.

He continued: “You would be frightened of waking up during the night and a Jacobite was walking by.”

This evening in Inverness Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander series is speaking at Eden Court.

Old High Church up for sale for £150k

The Old High Church in Inverness was put up for sale for offers over £150,000 in September.

A community group has been formed to make a bid to purchase the building. The kirk, one of the oldest in the Highlands, has links back to the times of St Columba.

It is said the saint brought Christianity to the Highlands in AD 565 after he preached from St Michael’s Mount, on which the building now stands.

On the Church of Scotland website, it said: “The property presents a once in a lifetime purchase opportunity for the right buyer.

“The church is the oldest in Inverness and stands on a low hill known as St Michael’s Mount.”

After the defeat of the Jacobites at Culloden, wounded prisoners were imprisoned in the church before being shot in the churchyard outside.

A Church of Scotland spokesman told the Press & Journal it has had interest in the building.

He said: “We would be concerned about any camping within the grounds of the Old High as it is a historic place of worship and this could be distressing for people of faith.

“A union was formed between Old High Church and St Stephen’s Church in 2003 and last year the congregation voted in favour of retaining St Stephen’s Church as it was no longer financially viable to retain both buildings and the age and location of the Old High means that it is less suited to the needs of a 21st century congregation.

“The Old High building is currently for sale and has attracted interest from potential buyers.

“However, we are unable to give further details at this stage as the building is being actively marketed and no closing date has yet been set.”