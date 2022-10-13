Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness

By Louise Glen
October 13, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 3:47 pm
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.

Campers have appeared to have set up home in a historic graveyard in Inverness.

A sizeable tent has been pitched at the recently-closed Old High Church on the city’s waterfront.

The Church of Scotland, who own the historic building that dates back to pre-Jacobite times, say it has had potential buyers after the building was put up for sale.

It has said the sight of the tent could be “distressing” for anyone of faith.

The campers appear to have made themselves at home today and have even hung some clothes on a nearby downpipe.

Inverness Old High Church. Image: Sandy McCook.

One passer-by Malcolm MacCallum, from Inverness, said he was shocked to see the tent in the graveyard.

He said: “It is a strange thing to see a tent in a graveyard, it is tucked into a hidden corner but anyone walking into the church will be able to see it.”

The church is a mecca for people who are interested in Jacobite history, and those who are interested in the Outlander series of books and television series.

He continued: “You would be frightened of waking up during the night and a Jacobite was walking by.”

This evening in Inverness Diana Gabaldon, the author of the Outlander series is speaking at Eden Court.

Old High Church up for sale for £150k

The Old High Church in Inverness was put up for sale for offers over £150,000 in September.

A community group has been formed to make a bid to purchase the building. The kirk, one of the oldest in the Highlands, has links back to the times of St Columba.

It is said the saint brought Christianity to the Highlands in AD 565 after he preached from St Michael’s Mount, on which the building now stands.

On the Church of Scotland website, it said: “The property presents a once in a lifetime purchase opportunity for the right buyer.

“The church is the oldest in Inverness and stands on a low hill known as St Michael’s Mount.”

After the defeat of the Jacobites at Culloden, wounded prisoners were imprisoned in the church before being shot in the churchyard outside.

Old High in Inverness is up for sale. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Church of Scotland spokesman told the Press & Journal it has had interest in the building.

He said: “We would be concerned about any camping within the grounds of the Old High as it is a historic place of worship and this could be distressing for people of faith.

“A union was formed between Old High Church and St Stephen’s Church in 2003 and last year the congregation voted in favour of retaining St Stephen’s Church as it was no longer financially viable to retain both buildings and the age and location of the Old High means that it is less suited to the needs of a 21st century congregation.

“The Old High building is currently for sale and has attracted interest from potential buyers.

“However, we are unable to give further details at this stage as the building is being actively marketed and no closing date has yet been set.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Highland Council has purchased six low-emission single decker buses with six more expected to follow.
Highland Council invests in 12 buses to expand school transport service
Citizens scientists are being encouraged to record sightings of red squirrels. Image: Trees for Life/ The Big Picture.
Citizen science project to help endangered red squirrels in the Highlands
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 18th October '16 Royal National Mod, Stornoway 2016 Tuesday. HRH The Prince Charles, Lord of the Isles visit to the Mod. HRH speaks to members of Coisir Og an Ruba with their conductor Mhairi Macleod in the Nicolson Institute.
Championing Gaelic: King Charles's connection to National Mod as it celebrates 30 years of…
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow 'increasingly concerned' for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman's car then torched her home
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
6
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
9
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see
Farmer, businessman and Rotarian, Neil Godsman.
Neil Godsman: Aberdeenshire farmer who expanded into Estonia

Editor's Picks

Most Commented