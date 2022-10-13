Vote on Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater’s leadership roles delayed by ‘technical issues’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Green activists will have to wait until their party conference in Dundee this weekend to debate the future roles of party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, after technical issues delayed a crunch vote.

Problems with the members-only online meeting meant there was no debate or decision on whether to split the party leader jobs from their roles in the SNP-led Scottish Government on Thursday night.

The move was seen as evidence of tension after a year in a loose coalition with Nicola Sturgeon’s party.

Earlier this week, North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman said the experience in government has been a huge learning curve.

‘Silenced’

There had been frustrations among some members that Green voices were being “silenced” on key issues controlled by the SNP-led administration.

If agreed, the activists’ proposal would prohibit any active government minister from holding a “major officer position” within the Scottish Greens.

Anyone holding such a position, who is then appointed as a government minister, would be forced to leave their party role by the next general meeting.

A source confirmed there was a fault with the online system on Thursday evening’s annual general meeting, but it is not clear when the crucial decision will now be taken.

The party meets in Dundee on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater go into the conference knowing the party is up in the polls and has just helped pass landmark legislation to cap tenants’ rents.

They also helped usher in free bus travel for young people.