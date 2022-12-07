Campaigners and business ‘expect’ A96 dualling answers this month – but will they get them?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is facing mounting pressure to confirm if a review on fully dualling the A96 will reach its conclusions by Christmas.

Campaigners and the local business community – on both sides of the debate – say they expected a decision this year but the SNP minister and her officials have remained tight-lipped over the timetable.

The SNP and Greens agreed to carry out a “transparent, evidence-based review” of the dualling project, including a “climate compatibility assessment”.

The Bute House agreement signed by the two parties pledged to report this review by the end of this year.

But it appears only the public consultation responses will be published in this timeframe, with doubt cast over when the full review will report back.

A96 review

Speaking during a visit to Aberdeen on Monday, Ms Gilruth said the Scottish Government had “hoped” to publish the responses to a recent public consultation on the route earlier this year.

However, these responses will instead be published in the “coming weeks, after a “substantial” response from the public and other interested parties.

Asked if the consultation response will include a recommendation on dualling the route, the SNP minister said she “didn’t want to pre-judge the outcome”.

She added the “commitment to dualling the route fully still stands”, despite the project being subject to the environmental review.

Ms Gilruth said: “That public consultation is key to identifying what we will do in relation to the A96, particularly in relation to that commitment to dual the route.”

Calls for clarity

Lorna Anderson, chair of the A96 Action Group, created to oppose dualling the route to the north-east of Inverurie, said it “expects the decision this year”.

She added: “However, in these difficult economic times, whilst working as a country towards net zero, we would question whether dualling around Inverurie would be either necessary or economically viable.

“We believe that dualling along the current route of the A96 through and around Inverurie remains the best option should upgrading take place.”

Fergus Mutch, policy adviser to Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said the business organisation would “welcome further clarity”.

He added: “We had certainly hoped for and expected the review into the dualling of the A96 to reach its conclusions by the end of the year.

“Transport Scotland promised a ‘transparent, evidence-based review’ from the start — so we hope to see them remain true to that commitment.”

A decade of promises

The SNP promised over a decade ago it would dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

This was thrown into doubt when the Scottish Greens were brought into government last year.

We had certainly hoped for and expected the review into the dualling of the A96 to reach its conclusions by the end of the year. Fergus Mutch, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

North East regional Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “The SNP Government can’t stay in hiding forever over this farcical review which should have been published by now.

“It’s unforgivable that this flimsy questionnaire, which has cost the taxpayer almost £2 million, was allowed to happen in the first place.”

Public consultation

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “It remains the Scottish Government’s commitment to fully dual the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen.

“However, we are undertaking a transparent evidence-based review of the corridor.

“The public consultation undertaken earlier this year received an unprecedented level of engagement with nearly 4,600 responses, generating more than 11,000 suggestions and potential opportunities for the route.

“Given the sheer volume of responses received and the high level of options this generated, rightly it has taken more time that originally anticipated to look at and appraise all of these options, but a report on the public consultation will be published by the end of the year.”