Worst ever 12-hour A&E waiting times in NHS Grampian as Humza Yousaf addresses winter crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf admitted health workers are enduring a “perfect storm” as it emerged 160 NHS Grampian A&E patients waited more than 12 hours to be seen in just one week.

Shocking new data revealed an additional 278 people faced delays of at least eight hours before they were seen by a medic in the seven days leading up to January 1.

Figures published from November also showed that 133 patients in the health board stayed in hospital for longer than necessary, double the number from a year earlier.

NHS Highland had one of its most difficult weeks on record as more than 100 people were forced to wait more than eight hours after visiting A&E.

‘It will take years’

In Holyrood on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf said: “This especially challenging time for the NHS will continue for the coming weeks. The full recovery of our NHS is something that will take years.

“Our entire health and social care system is facing the continuing impact of the pandemic. Covid remains a pressure on our health system.

“Challenges around late discharge of patients also continues to have an impact in driving up A&E waiting times and overall pressure on the health system are significant.”

Record numbers across Scotland

Across Scotland, the number of patients who faced a 12-hour wait was the highest ever in the week leading up to New Year’s Day.

And a record number of people were being kept in hospital even when they should have been able to leave, according to the latest figures up to November last year.

Health Secretary Mr Yousaf admitted bed blocking in hospitals was a major concern after Nicola Sturgeon confessed almost no more spaces were free in wards.

NHS Grampian said it is nearing maximum hospital bed capacity and going above it in some areas.

Staff at NHS Highland are working to move patients who are less ill from Raigmore to smaller facilities.

Mr Yousaf said an additional 300 beds will temporarily be made available across the country to help improve capacity.

The SNP health chief also revealed health and social care partnerships will get an extra £8 million in total so they can buy more beds.

Mr Yousaf said some care homes had been forced to close due to the cost-of-living crisis, limiting the number of spaces available for patients who can leave hospital.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said NHS24 faced a record number of 100,000 calls during the four-day holiday periods over Christmas and New Year.

Mr Yousaf said an extra 200 staff were due to start working in March in a bid to relieve pressure on call handlers.

Pay demands ‘detrimental’

The Scottish Government has faced demands to increase pay for NHS staff and social care workers to help boost the workforce.

But before addressing parliament, the health secretary claimed paying social care staff £12 an hour would have a “detrimental” impact on the health service.

On Monday, Highland doctor Iain Kennedy, who chairs the BMA doctors’ union, warned health workers were “on their knees” due to ongoing pressures.

He insisted the NHS cannot “struggle to survive from crisis to crisis” and said first-hand accounts from staff over Christmas were “harrowing”.