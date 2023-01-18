Malky Mackay backs Jordy Hiwula to kick on after netting first Ross County league strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay hopes forward Jordy Hiwula can kick on after netting his first league goal for Ross County.

Hiwula came off the bench to make a rapid impact in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Motherwell, netting within 16 seconds of arriving on the field.

The Englishman had previously failed to score in 20 Premiership outings, after netting three goals during the League Cup group stages.

Mackay, who brought Hiwula in from Doncaster Rovers last summer, says he has firm belief in the 28-year-old.

He said: “It’s pleasing because Jordy’s goalscoring record belies his actual ability, and the way that he has done for us this year.

“He’s not scored the goals he should, but he’s a terrific boy at the club.

“He impacted the game when he came on and hopefully that gives him a bit of confidence.

“I’m not going to take credit for the substitution though, because there have been plenty of times I have put someone on and they’ve passed the ball straight to the opposition to score a goal.”

Hiwula was played in by a flick on from strike partner Jordan White, with only 10 minutes of the match remaining.

Mackay revealed preparation paid off for the Staggies, in the way the move unfolded.

He added: “It was a really well-taken goal.

“I showed them a lot of FA Cup clips from the previous weekend, where lots of goals were people gambling on the run through. Lo and behold, we got a flick on, we gambled and we got there in the end.

🎙️'Now that is a super sub!' 🙌 Watch Jordy Hiwula score seconds after coming on as a substitute in Ross County's 1-1 draw with Motherwell ⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/9uywF3bD1I — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 15, 2023

“You probably get 10 or 15 in a game that don’t happen, and you don’t get the ball. But you have to keep making that run and it’s something we can be better at. We were good with it on Saturday.”

Cup action provides change of focus for Staggies

Following the draw, County remain three points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

Their focus switches to Scottish Cup action on Saturday, when they travel to bottom Championship side Hamilton Accies in a fourth round tie.

The Staggies’ next league match comes at home to Kilmarnock the following weekend.

Despite their current position, Mackay remains upbeat ahead of the coming weeks.

Mackay added: “The boys are slightly disappointed that we didn’t win it on Saturday because we felt reasonably comfortable.

“I am disappointed with the goal that we lost but credit to them for coming back.

“I think we are as good as a number of other teams in this division. It’s fine lines right now.

“The players believe that as well, and I think the evidence shows that. It did the previous week against Livingston at home, and again on Saturday.

“I have a team here that has confidence about them to be in every game they are in.

“Not just that, but they can create chances. Undoubtedly we have to take them, but we are creating really good chances in games.

“I think anyone looking at the game on Saturday isn’t seeing a huge gulf between the two teams.”