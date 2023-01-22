Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first minister

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "nowhere near" ready to quit as Scotland's first minister and believes she will lead the nation to independence.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 22, 2023, 11:15 am
Photo of Calum Ross
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “nowhere near” ready to quit as Scotland’s first minister and believes she will lead the nation to independence.

The SNP leader revealed that when the time comes she hopes she will have the “same courage” as outgoing New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who announced this week that she no longer had “enough in the tank” to go on in the job.

But Ms Sturgeon, who is the nation’s longest serving first minister after eight years in power, insisted she still had “plenty in the tank at the moment”.

She was also asked in an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg if she believed she would be the leader who would steer Scotland to independence.

Ms Sturgeon replied: “I would like to think so.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Mark Mitchell/AP)

“I think Scotland is going to be independent. Of course, nobody would believe me if I said I would rather it was somebody else.

“But for me, who the leader is that takes Scotland to independence is less important…”

Ms Ardern was 37 when she became the youngest female head of government in the world in 2017.

She said on Thursday she would be “doing a disservice to New Zealand” to continue in the job.

‘Plenty in the tank at the moment’

Ms Kuenssberg asked Ms Sturgeon about her own future.

“There’s plenty in the tank at the moment,” the SNP leader said.

“Everybody wakes up some days and thinks they don’t have enough in the tank.

“But if I ever reach the point – which she (Ms Ardern) has clearly reached – where I think overall I just can’t give the job everything it deserves, then I hope I have the same courage she has had in saying, ‘okay, this is the point to go’.

“But just for the avoidance of doubt, I don’t feel anywhere near that right now. Nowhere near.”

In the same interview, Ms Sturgeon launched a fresh attack on the UK Government’s decision to try to block gender reforms approved by the Scottish Parliament.

“The UK Government are doing this for two reasons, and frankly it has nothing to do with concerns over the Equality Act,” she said.

“Firstly – shamefully, disgracefully – they are trying to stoke a culture war on the back of one of the most vulnerable groups in our society, because they somehow thinks that plays well with their base ahead of a general election.

“And secondly this is part of a pattern of seeking to undermine and delegitimize the Scottish Parliament.”

