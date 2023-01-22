Udny sheepdog trials raises more than £1,000 for RSABI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Udny sheepdog trials raises more than £1,000 for RSABI

By Katrina Macarthur
January 22, 2023, 2:00 pm
Prize winners from last weekend's Novice Udny Sheepdog Trial which raised more than £1,000 for RSABI.
Prize winners from last weekend's Novice Udny Sheepdog Trial which raised more than £1,000 for RSABI.

Sheepdog trialists were out in force near Udny in Aberdeenshire last weekend for the Highland League Nursery Trials and the Udny Novice Sheepdog Trial.

Hosted on behalf of Gary and Michelle Bruce of Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs based at Meikle Tillyeve, a total of 21 dogs aged under 2.5 years ran in part of the nursery trials held at Tillycorthie, Udny.

The judge was Ian Wilkie, who awarded Jasmine Grant’s Bob from Caithness as the winner with 95 points.

The following day, the couple organised Udny Novice Sheepdog Trials which raised more than £1,000 for rural charity RSABI.

A total of 19 dogs and their handlers took part, with Kenny Brehmer tasked with judging three classes.

The event was sponsored by CSJ Dog Food, Logan Whistles, Rappa Fencing, Stewart Lee Fencing Services, Burnside Homes Limited, Brendon Smith and CJ Grant.

Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs runs training clinics for both handlers and dogs, offering one to one experiences with top sheepdog handlers such as George Simpson, Jasmine Grant, Iain Mackay and Brendon Smith.

The organisation can be found on Facebook at Aberdeenshire Sheepdog Training.

REUSLTS

Nursery – 1, Jasmine Grant (Bob/95); 2, Tommy McPhee (Mick/94); 3, Ian Sutherland (Cap/93); 4, Ian MacDonald (Jim/85); 5, George Simpson (Luna/80); 6, Iain Mackay (Jess/76); 7, George Simpson (Fleet/73); 8, George Simpson (Finn/72); 9, Jasmine Grant (Lad/66); 10, Harry Cooper (Fly/64).

Novice nursery – 1, Harry Cooper (Fly/79); 2, Clark Hibbert (Gwen/60); , Grant Meston (Glen/42). Novice beginner – 1, Richard Reynolds (Meg/55); 2, Jim Dukes (Floss/50); 3, Iain Wilkinson (Clo/35). Novice pro – 1, Clark Hibbert (Dug/64); 2, David Scott (Ralph/49); 3, David Scott (Roxy/41).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Duncan Morrison farms with his wife Claire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Farmer reaping the benefits of low-maintenance system
Colin Flett takes on the NFUS chairman role in Orkney after being vice-president for two years.
Orkney NFUS chair will make sure voices are heard
Several brown hens
Bird flu death toll hits seven million
Martin Morgan joined SAMW in 2017.
Tributes to food industry expert and 'top-rate colleague' Martin
Fran Matheson, RHET Highland project coordinator, Rob Whitson, partner of Bell Ingram Highland, and Maxine Garson, RHET Highland vice chair.
Highland rural firm supports RHET Highland
Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton. Photo by Phil Wilkinson Photography
MSPs hit out at Scottish Government's 'dithering' over future agricultural policy
ON THE RISE: One farmer who finishes thousands of store lambs every season says his feed bill was £1,100 per day. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia
Feed costs and NZ lamb imports soar
Prize winners from this year's ploughing match held at Easter Caputh
New Deer ploughman wins Champions League
Post Thumbnail
New farming event coming to P&J Live

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented