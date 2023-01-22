Udny sheepdog trials raises more than £1,000 for RSABI

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheepdog trialists were out in force near Udny in Aberdeenshire last weekend for the Highland League Nursery Trials and the Udny Novice Sheepdog Trial.

Hosted on behalf of Gary and Michelle Bruce of Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs based at Meikle Tillyeve, a total of 21 dogs aged under 2.5 years ran in part of the nursery trials held at Tillycorthie, Udny.

The judge was Ian Wilkie, who awarded Jasmine Grant’s Bob from Caithness as the winner with 95 points.

The following day, the couple organised Udny Novice Sheepdog Trials which raised more than £1,000 for rural charity RSABI.

A total of 19 dogs and their handlers took part, with Kenny Brehmer tasked with judging three classes.

The event was sponsored by CSJ Dog Food, Logan Whistles, Rappa Fencing, Stewart Lee Fencing Services, Burnside Homes Limited, Brendon Smith and CJ Grant.

Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs runs training clinics for both handlers and dogs, offering one to one experiences with top sheepdog handlers such as George Simpson, Jasmine Grant, Iain Mackay and Brendon Smith.

The organisation can be found on Facebook at Aberdeenshire Sheepdog Training.

REUSLTS

Nursery – 1, Jasmine Grant (Bob/95); 2, Tommy McPhee (Mick/94); 3, Ian Sutherland (Cap/93); 4, Ian MacDonald (Jim/85); 5, George Simpson (Luna/80); 6, Iain Mackay (Jess/76); 7, George Simpson (Fleet/73); 8, George Simpson (Finn/72); 9, Jasmine Grant (Lad/66); 10, Harry Cooper (Fly/64).

Novice nursery – 1, Harry Cooper (Fly/79); 2, Clark Hibbert (Gwen/60); , Grant Meston (Glen/42). Novice beginner – 1, Richard Reynolds (Meg/55); 2, Jim Dukes (Floss/50); 3, Iain Wilkinson (Clo/35). Novice pro – 1, Clark Hibbert (Dug/64); 2, David Scott (Ralph/49); 3, David Scott (Roxy/41).