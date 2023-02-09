Anger across Highlands at long road of failure to upgrade the A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The decision to delay the A9 dualling upgrade even further has been a hammer a blow to campaigners and residents.

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing is among those to hit out at his own government’s failure to meet the promised deadline.

And he’s not alone.

Mr Ewing says anger is being felt across the Highlands on a “scale never seen in three decades of politics” over delays to the A9 dualling upgrade, with calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the target to dual the route between Perth and Inverness by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable” due to economic pressures.

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the “Highlands have been failed” by government.

He says businesses in the region are forced to battle with the transport system “every single day of our working lives”.

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, where she said the government is “firmly committed” to completing the project.

Inquiry calls

Highland SNP veteran Fergus Ewing slammed his own party for the delays and called for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the issue.

Ms Gilruth announced a bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm a revised completion date for the project.

Doubt has also been cast over the full dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Mr Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said the decision has “created anger in the Highlands on a scale I have never seen in three decades in politics”.

He added: “I share that anger and am appalled that the Scottish Government and its agency Transport Scotland has failed to make any significant progress over the past four years in going ahead with the other sections which are now ready to be tendered and that the Tomatin to Moy section was left with only one bidder.

“It is obvious that there must now be a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of this and that Transport Scotland, ministers and government top officials must be called to explain why there has been a lamentable performance.”

‘Highlands have been failed’

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile route when they came into power more than 15 years ago.

There were more than a dozen tragedies on the route in 2022.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Nicol said: “Everyone in the Highlands knew this date was not going to be achieved.

“They have failed to deliver on a major commitment to Inverness and the Highlands and that’s extremely disappointing.

“The Highlands have been failed in this announcement.”

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant accused the first minister of having “betrayed” communities in the north of Scotland.

She said: “It is clear the work required to fulfil this promise has never been done and the government seeks to blame events that should never have impacted on this timetable.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader said the tender for the Tomatin to Moy stretch was rejected because it was not the best value for the taxpayer.

She added: “Had we gone ahead with that, down the line opposition members would have criticised us for doing so.”