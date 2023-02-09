Anger across Highlands at long road of failure to upgrade the A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Anger across Highlands at long road of failure to upgrade the A9

The decision to delay the A9 dualling upgrade even further has been a hammer a blow to campaigners and residents.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 7:02 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The 2025 target date for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is "no longer achievable". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The 2025 target date for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is "no longer achievable". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The decision to delay the A9 dualling upgrade even further has been a hammer a blow to campaigners and residents.

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing is among those to hit out at his own government’s failure to meet the promised deadline.

And he’s not alone.

Mr Ewing says anger is being felt across the Highlands on a “scale never seen in three decades of politics” over delays to the A9 dualling upgrade, with calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the target to dual the route between Perth and Inverness by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable” due to economic pressures.

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce, said the “Highlands have been failed” by government.

He says businesses in the region are forced to battle with the transport system “every single day of our working lives”.

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, where she said the government is “firmly committed” to completing the project.

Inquiry calls

Highland SNP veteran Fergus Ewing slammed his own party for the delays and called for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the issue.

Ms Gilruth announced a bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm a revised completion date for the project.

Doubt has also been cast over the full dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Mr Ewing, MSP for Inverness and Nairn, said the decision has “created anger in the Highlands on a scale I have never seen in three decades in politics”.

Fergus Ewing has reacted angrily to the announcement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

He added: “I share that anger and am appalled that the Scottish Government and its agency Transport Scotland has failed to make any significant progress over the past four years in going ahead with the other sections which are now ready to be tendered and that the Tomatin to Moy section was left with only one bidder.

“It is obvious that there must now be a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of this and that Transport Scotland, ministers and government top officials must be called to explain why there has been a lamentable performance.”

‘Highlands have been failed’

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile route when they came into power more than 15 years ago.

There were more than a dozen tragedies on the route in 2022. 

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Nicol said: “Everyone in the Highlands knew this date was not going to be achieved.

“They have failed to deliver on a major commitment to Inverness and the Highlands and that’s extremely disappointing.

“The Highlands have been failed in this announcement.”

Nicola Sturgeon said the government is “firmly committed” to delivering on the upgrade. Image: PA.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant accused the first minister of having “betrayed” communities in the north of Scotland.

She said: “It is clear the work required to fulfil this promise has never been done and the government seeks to blame events that should never have impacted on this timetable.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader said the tender for the Tomatin to Moy stretch was rejected because it was not the best value for the taxpayer.

She added: “Had we gone ahead with that, down the line opposition members would have criticised us for doing so.”

