Country stars Three Amigos promise ‘something magical’ for Scottish debut in Inverness By Sean Wallace February 9, 2023, 5:00 pm 0 The Three Amigos will play two nights at Eden Court, Inverness. Photo by The Three Amigos. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Music Rihanna’s most headline-grabbing looks ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show Songwriter behind Harry Styles’ biggest hits scores early Brits win Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick Free tickets to coronation concert at Windsor Castle up for grabs Burt Bacharach’s death ‘like losing a family member’, says Dionne Warwick Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur to sign US national anthem at Super Bowl Burt Bacharach, the esteemed composer who entertained millions with his melodies Composer Burt Bacharach dies aged 94 Roger Waters re-records Dark Side Of The Moon without rest of Pink Floyd Mercury Prize winner Little Simz to perform at 2023 EE Bafta Film Awards Most Read 1 North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker 2 Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash 3 Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance 4 Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase… 5 Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons 6 Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End More from Press and Journal Man cornered woman in street then beat her so much he injured his hand Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients Drink-driver crashed on way home from Christmas night out Quiz: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test Consultancy QHSE Aberdeen celebrates anniversary with staff appointments Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley reflects on Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan's influence on him… Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots? 12 of the best romantic Valentine's Day spots across the north and north-east Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to bounce back from league disappointment in Scottish Cup… Joe Harper: Securing Alan Burrows as chief executive is Aberdeen's best signing of the… Editor's Picks Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen’s Spectra Should visitor access be restricted to protect Skye beauty spots? What would you do if your child got a long-term illness? Highland mum shares how her family has coped Poorer households to be offered £2,000 to scrap high-pollution cars Drillers to stage strikes at BP’s Clair and Clair Ridge North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker Most Commented 1 Ref Watch: Mattie Pollock goal for Aberdeen v Motherwell should have stood, with obvious solution to VAR check delay 2 Aberdeen councillor challenged over claims women are 'losing their identity' in gender reform debate 3 Colin Farquhar: I'm sick of the same old conversations - we already have the power to make Aberdeen a better place 4 Rogue fence put up over neighbour 'intimidation' in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne woodland paths 5 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 6 Fresh blow for Aberdeen's Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street 7 Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs' 8 Inverness SNP rebel Fergus Ewing angrily confronts Nicola Sturgeon over drinks recycling plan 'catastrophe' 9 Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job 10 Aberdeen Labour promises to fight for £2 cap on single bus fares - but won't say how they'd pay for it