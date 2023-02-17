Labour would merge Grampian, Highland and islands health boards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour would merge Grampian, Highland and islands health boards

By Rachel Amery
February 17, 2023, 12:43 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 6:28 pm
Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour. Image Andrew Cawley.
Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour. Image Andrew Cawley.

Scottish Labour would merge Grampian, Highland and islands health boards together into one service if they win the next Holyrood election.

The crisis facing Scotland’s NHS has been a major focus of the first day of the party’s three-day conference in Edinburgh.

Labour announced that if they come into power in Scotland they will reduce the current 14 territorial health boards to just three – east, west and north.

It would bring NHS Grampian, NHS Highland and the three island health boards together under one northern service.

Proposal to save £20m

The party’s deputy leader and health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie made the announcement during an impassioned speech on how Labour would manage the NHS if they were in charge at Holyrood.

She said too much money is being spent on bureaucratic management in the NHS, and the savings could be spent on frontline staff instead.

She said: “Each has a chief executive, directors of finance, directors of HR, and an army of spin doctors.

“The cost of that alone is over £20 million.

‘Wrong priority’

“And as the performance of our NHS has declined, the amount of bureaucracy and the number of managers has soared.

“That is the wrong priority.”

She said the £20m saved from this proposal would pay for more than 700 nurses.

Ms Baillie added: “The people of Scotland don’t care where the health board headquarters is based but they do care about being able to access their GP close to home and specialist services at their local hospital.”

A&E waiting times have hit record highs. Image: Shutterstock.

In her speech, Ms Baillie also attacked the SNP for their handling of the NHS.

She highlighted issues such as A&E waiting times, long waiting lists for treatment, delayed discharges and staff vacancies.

Ms Baillie shared a number of individual’s personal stories about accessing NHS care.

And she placed the blame squarely at the door of SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Humza Yousaf is considering running for leader. Image: PA.

She said: “The current cabinet secretary for health is without a doubt the worst minister I have ever had the misfortune of shadowing.

“Lives are put at risk on a daily basis, with a shocking 10,000 excess deaths recorded on his watch.

“Even by the standards of previous SNP health ministers, Humza Yousaf stands out for his incompetence.”

It comes just one day after it was revealed Mr Yousaf is considering standing to become the next first minister following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Baillie commented: “The lack of self-awareness might be considered by clinicians to be delusional.”

