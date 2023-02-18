Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Calls to replace CalMac with brand new state-owned ferry service

By Rachel Amery
February 18, 2023, 3:51 pm Updated: February 18, 2023, 3:52 pm
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.

Scottish Labour is calling for CalMac to be scrapped and replaced with a brand new state-owned ferry service.

At its party conference in Edinburgh, members voted in favour of a proposal to overhaul the Western Isles ferry service, saying the current set-up is damaging local economies and forcing families out of the area.

This comes after the SNP government has faced months of heavy criticism for its handling of the ferries and for delays in introducing two new ferries.

But now Scottish Labour have agreed that if they win the next Holyrood election, they will create a brand new service called ‘New CalMac’ to run these lifeline ferries.

Islanders ‘beyond angry’

The proposal was brought forward by Torcuil Crichton, who will stand as a Labour candidate for the Western Isles in the next general election.

He said Scottish ministers in Edinburgh “don’t understand” how much of an impact the ongoing ferry fiasco is having on islanders.

Mr Crichton said: “I spoke recently to a man who is retired after 30 years of working away from the islands while still living in a village and raising a family there.

“He said if he was 30 years younger, he would move his family away.

Torcuil Crichton. Image: Suppplied.

“And that conversation is echoed by young families throughout the islands who are considering whether to stay or go.”

He said those who rely on the ferries are “beyond angry” at the failures and now don’t expect them to turn up anymore.

Mr Crichton added: “We all lived with uncertainty during the pandemic, but that is a way of life in the islands.”

The proposal would see the current “scandalous” structure of CalMac turned “on its head” to create a service that “prioritises islanders”.

Members agreed to the proposals, and this will now become an official party policy.

Calls for sleeper train to be publicly-owned

Scottish Labour members also voted in favour of campaigning to bring the Caledonian Sleeper train service into public ownership.

The service, which operates overnight trains from Inverness, Aberdeen and Fort William directly to London, is operated by a private company called Serco.

The Caledonian Sleeper service at Aberdeen Railway Station. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The RMT union and others have been campaigning for the service to become publicly-owned, after ScotRail was taken over by the Scottish Government last year.

The Scottish Government has committed to ending the current sleeper franchise agreement in June this year, but Aslef told Labour it is still “very unclear” whether this will lead to public ownership.

This proposal was also agreed by members and will now also become official party policy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
CalMac Ferry in Ardrossan. Image: Andrew Crawley.
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show
A man walking through snow with his hood up
Further icy conditions forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
Iona
Fancy living and working on the edge of the Atlantic?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented