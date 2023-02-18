Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

By Ellie Milne
February 18, 2023, 4:06 pm
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition.
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.

An aspiring chef from Inverurie is preparing to cook up a storm at a charity competition next month.

Brody Paterson, 14, hopes the Springboard FutureChef competition will be his first big step in pursuing a career as chef.

The annual initiative aims to nurture young talent and encourage school-aged children to pursue a career in the hospitality sector.

On February 10, Brody was crowned the winner of the regional finals for the north of Scotland in Elgin, which he was “over the moon” to achieve.

The Inverurie Academy pupil was up against seven other aspiring young chefs from the region and came out on top with his cooking selection.

Brody Paterson created a two-course meal for the judges to enjoy at the regionals. Image: Phil Downie Photography.

Passionate about cooking

Brody has grown up cooking meals for his family at home and has also taken classes at the Garioch Kitchen.

He got involved with FutureChef through a contest run in his home economics class at school.

His mum, Debbie Paterson, said: “He has always been passionate about cooking and interested in food.

“I have always encouraged him and his passion, he wants to pursue it as a career. He’s only 14 but he wants to get into a kitchen to work and is looking for any opportunities. He’s dead excited about all of it.”

The 14-year-old hopes the Future Chef competition will be the beginning of his cooking career. Image: Phil Downie Photography. 

Brody will be joined by his mum and mentor chef Ed Blackhall, from Pittodrie House Hotel, when he heads down to London for the grand final next month.

They will all enjoy a celebratory meal with fellow finalists on March 12 before the competition kicks off.

He will have to “up his game” for the final stage by cooking a two-course meal for four people – which will hopefully win over the judges.

Brody Paterson was one of eight youngsters taking part in the regional finals in Elgin on February 10. Image: Phil Downie Photography.

The winner of last year’s final was also from the north-east, Mackie Academy pupil Phoebe Lawson who beat out 11 others to take home the main prize.

Her flavourful chicken dish and vanilla panna cotta dessert even led to her being given the opportunity to cook at Royal Ascot in the summer.

