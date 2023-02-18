Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An aspiring chef from Inverurie is preparing to cook up a storm at a charity competition next month.

Brody Paterson, 14, hopes the Springboard FutureChef competition will be his first big step in pursuing a career as chef.

The annual initiative aims to nurture young talent and encourage school-aged children to pursue a career in the hospitality sector.

On February 10, Brody was crowned the winner of the regional finals for the north of Scotland in Elgin, which he was “over the moon” to achieve.

The Inverurie Academy pupil was up against seven other aspiring young chefs from the region and came out on top with his cooking selection.

Passionate about cooking

Brody has grown up cooking meals for his family at home and has also taken classes at the Garioch Kitchen.

He got involved with FutureChef through a contest run in his home economics class at school.

His mum, Debbie Paterson, said: “He has always been passionate about cooking and interested in food.

“I have always encouraged him and his passion, he wants to pursue it as a career. He’s only 14 but he wants to get into a kitchen to work and is looking for any opportunities. He’s dead excited about all of it.”

Brody will be joined by his mum and mentor chef Ed Blackhall, from Pittodrie House Hotel, when he heads down to London for the grand final next month.

They will all enjoy a celebratory meal with fellow finalists on March 12 before the competition kicks off.

He will have to “up his game” for the final stage by cooking a two-course meal for four people – which will hopefully win over the judges.

The winner of last year’s final was also from the north-east, Mackie Academy pupil Phoebe Lawson who beat out 11 others to take home the main prize.

Her flavourful chicken dish and vanilla panna cotta dessert even led to her being given the opportunity to cook at Royal Ascot in the summer.