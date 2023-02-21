Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government

Health Secretary distances himself from rival after her comments on gay marriage, abortion and children out of wedlock
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 21, 2023, 6:29 pm Updated: February 21, 2023, 7:57 pm

Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Humza Yousaf has signalled there may be no place for SNP leadership rival Kate Forbes in his government after her controversial comments on gay marriage, abortion and having children out of wedlock.

Ms Forbes saw her bid to become Scotland’s next first minister go into meltdown just hours after announcing she is running.

Several high profile SNP figures publicly withdrew their support after she admitted her conscience would not have allowed her to vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

Senior government figures with Kate Forbes at Parliament. Image: Shutterstock

The finance secretary also drew the ire of party colleagues after saying freedom of practice for faith groups should be “defended” in any ban on so-called gay or trans conversion therapy.

In a further interview, she said having children outside of marriage would be “wrong according to my faith”.

Frontrunner

Mr Yousaf is now considered the frontrunner to be the next SNP leader.

He said on Monday that he would like Ms Forbes to be a part of his senior team if he becomes first minister.

But in a stunning turnaround, Mr Yousaf’s campaign team suggested there would now be no place for the views of one of the SNP’s most senior politicians in his Cabinet.

All governments operate on collective responsibility. That will be the case whoever wins this leadership contest.

– Spokesperson for Humza Yousaf.

Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA

A spokesperson for Mr Yousaf told The Courier: “Kate Forbes is a very competent and able individual.

“All governments operate on collective responsibility.

“That will be the case whoever wins this leadership contest.

“Humza’s vision for the future government of Scotland is a progressive one.”

Kate Forbes speaks out

The principle of collective responsibility means ministers may sometimes vote alongside their Cabinet colleagues despite holding a different view.

But Ms Forbes confirmed she would not have backed the government’s controversial gender recognition reform bill if she had been at Holyrood at the time of the vote.

Kate Forbes with her family. Photo: Ruaraidh White

The finance secretary was on maternity leave when it was held.

The revelation means Ms Forbes, one of the most senior figures in Nicola Sturgeon’s government, would have been forced to quit her role.

Day of drama

In other developments on a fast-paced day, Ms Forbes told ITV Border she believes a trans woman is a “biological male who identifies as a woman”.

Some members of the SNP went on to accuse the leadership candidate of breaking party rules on transphobia.

If Ms Forbes is found to have breached the rules, she could be required to make a formal apology or even be suspended from the party.

Public finance minister Kate Forbes (left), alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right). Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens said her election would “compromise” the power sharing agreement they hold with the SNP at Holyrood.

SNP ministers who initially backed her, such as Richard Lochhead and Tom Arthur, have since rowed back on their endorsements.

Business Minister Ivan McKee, one of her key supporters, said on Tuesday that he “firmly supports equal marriage”.

He told Channel 4 News he would be “talking to Kate later on about the campaign” but declined to say if his support would continue.

Ivan McKee. Image: Supplied

Ms Forbes said she regrets the pain caused by her comments about gay marriage.

On Times Radio, she said: “I regret enormously the pain or hurt that has been caused because that was neither my intention, and I would seek forgiveness if that is how it’s come across.”

Ash Regan, the third contender for the SNP leadership, rebelled against Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms and has been heavily critical of party policy.





