Home Politics Scottish politics

Corran Ferry replacement could set new environmental standards for Scotland’s ferry fleet

By Rachel Amery
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 7:16 am
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Replacing the ageing Corran Ferry could pave the way for a greener ferry fleet, tackle climate change and protect communities from population decline.

Green Highlands and Islands MSP Ariane Burgess claims replacing the popular ferry with a low carbon alternative presents an opportunity to set a new standard on how to create an environmentally sustainable fleet.

She hopes for “massive changes” in how Scotland tackles its carbon emissions if ferries are quickly replaced with greener alternatives.

Pledge to replace the Corran Ferry

The Corran Ferry operates seven days a week and takes people and cars across the Corran Narrows on Loch Linnhe, just south of Fort William.

There are crossings every half hour and it takes less than five minutes for the ferry to cross the 1,000ft strait – saving more than an hour’s journey on the road around the loch.

However, the 22-year-old MV Corran needs replaced. The vessel makes more than 30,000 sailings every single year.

Corran Ferry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

At the end of 2022, Highland Council agreed to fund two new electric ferries, each with a capacity for 32 vehicles.

A total of £1.6 million has been set aside by the council for vessel design and shore infrastructure.

This is despite local communities around Corran arguing a bridge or a tunnel would be a better alternative.

It is understood the MV Corran has been out of action since October 2022, with the smaller MV Maid of Glencoul being used in its place.

‘Government is getting the message’

Ariane Burgess MSP said she hopes the environment is one of the criteria when it comes to replacing this ferry.

She said: “In Scotland, about 40% of our carbon emissions comes from transport so we really need to decarbonise the ferry fleet as soon as possible with new ferries that are low carbon emitting.

“The Scottish Government already has a commitment to lower carbon emissions and whenever I speak about ferries, it is on the importance of having a green ferry system.

“I think the government is getting the message.”

Ariane Burgess, MSP for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Burgess added: “If we move to a low carbon ferry we can lower carbon emissions and greenhouse gases.”

She also hopes a good replacement will help to tackle depopulation in the Highlands.

‘Fully electric’ commitment

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said the local authority has agreed the new vessels for the crossing should be “fully electric”.

Councillors were also told “clean energy options” were considered when examining the future of this crossing and vessel specifications.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said the Corran Ferry is the responsibility of Highland Council, but added the transport minister has met with the local authority recently to discuss if the Scottish Government can provide any support.

