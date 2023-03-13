Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Third of Scots less likely to back Tories if Scotch whisky duty raised

Jeremy Hunt will use his budget on Wednesday to finalise a review of the system but reports suggest producers will get nothing - and could even see tax rates increase.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
March 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 6:12 am
Photo of Derek Healey
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK
Scotch whisky barrels lined up seaside on the Island of Islay, Scotland UK

Almost a third of Scots voters say they would be less likely to support the Conservatives if the Chancellor raises the duty on Scotch whisky.

Jeremy Hunt will use his budget on Wednesday to finalise a review of the system but reports suggest producers will get nothing – and could even see tax rates increase.

He has been urged to freeze duty to fulfil the pledge made by the Tories in 2019 to “ensure our tax system is supporting Scottish whisky”.

New polling, seen exclusively by us, shows 72% of people support freezing tax on spirits in this week’s budget.

Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Image: Supplied

Almost 32% of 1,034 Scots polled said they would be less likely to support the Conservatives at the next general election if the duty is raised.

Just short of 13% said it would make them more likely to support the party, while around the same number said they don’t know.

Around 43% said it would make no difference.

Waiting for promises to be kept

The poll, conducted by Survation, also shows whisky’s role in supporting the wider supply chain, with 76% believing support for the industry will boost hospitality businesses.

Mark Kent, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said: “Distillers across Scotland are waiting for the pledge made in 2019 to be fulfilled.

“There has been a review of alcohol taxation but still Scotch Whisky is taxed more than beer, wine or cider – and 99% of distillers do not have access to tax breaks available to sales in the on-trade.

A bottle of Scotch whisky. Image: DC Thomson

“The competitive disadvantage faced by the industry could get worse if the Chancellor further raises tax on Scotch whisky and other spirits in the budget this week.

“We urge him to listen to people across Scotland, make good on the commitment to support Scotch whisky, and freeze duty.”

Why are producers concerned?

The duty paid on spirits in the UK is already significantly higher than the European average, with around £3 in every £4 spent on a bottle of whisky going to the Treasury.

Spirits like Scotch account for 34% of sales in the UK on-trade, but 99% of distillers do not have access to proposed tax breaks in pubs and bars, known as “draught relief.”

The Scotch Whisky Association says a further increase would add to the cost of living and fuel inflation – which the UK government has pledged to halve this year.

It argues it would also disproportionately impact business in Scotland because it produces more than 90% of all UK spirits.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Maria Stewart dealt cocaine to pay her brothers drugs debt Picture shows; Maria Stewart, Inverness Justice Centre. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Mum dealt cocaine to pay off brother’s drug debt
2
man arrested Inverness
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death at Inverness property
3
Troy Sutherland was exposed in a P&J article in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Mum realised she was dating paedophile after seeing P&J article
4
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
5
The north-east has excellent seafood restaurants including The Silver Darling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
5 of the best seafood restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
6
Plans for snowboard on roof of Elgin High Church. Image: Design team
Zipwire course to boost ‘fragile’ tourism economy, snowboard on roof of Elgin church and…
7
Tesco in Dingwall.
Customer who set off Tesco security alarms threatened to bomb staff’s homes
8
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
9
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene Picture shows; Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why ‘education isn’t everything’ as she dominates Inverness baking scene
10
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit

More from Press and Journal

Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland maintain top-four tilt with Watsonians win
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Clynelish Distillery's on-site bar in Brora - one of the many Highland distilleries that would be impacted by an alcohol advertising ban (Image: Clynelish Distillery)
Jamie Stone: Alcohol advertising ban would create more problems than it could ever solve
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St…
Inverness defender Danny Devine takes in the reaction from the fans after sinking Kilmarnock. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Scottish Cup hero Danny Devine relishing another Hampden semi-final
Adam Wilson director of PCL Live credits hard work and determination for his success. Image: FSB
Clear vision is key to success for Aberdeen AV man Adam Wilson
Jane Davidson, left. The Scottish 100m champion
Athletics: Aberdeen's Jane Davidson following in family footsteps with track success
Exclusive: SNP voters back deal with Greens but poll shows they are at odds…
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Port of Aberdeen
Chamber boss call for reboot of Aberdeen City Region deal ahead of chancellor's budget
To go with story by Danny Law. Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. Picture shows; Gregor Ewan of Elgin in action for Scotland at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships 2023. . Canada. Supplied by Submitted Date; 12/03/2023
Scotland win bronze at World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Canada

Editor's Picks

Most Commented