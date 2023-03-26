Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister could be a ‘problem’ for the Bute House Agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister could be a ‘problem’ for the Bute House Agreement

The new SNP leader is about to be elected - but it could spell trouble for the party's working arrangement with the Scottish Greens.

By Rachel Amery
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

A Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister could be a “problem” for the party’s agreement to work with the SNP.

It is now only 24 hours before we discover who the next SNP leader will be – Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan.

And Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, says if Ms Forbes wins, it would put the Greens in a “difficult position” as they disagree on issues such as equal marriage, gender reform and the deposit return scheme.

This comes after Highlander Ms Forbes says she would be prepared to run a minority government if she was first minister.

‘It would throw us into a difficult position’

The Courier asked Mr Ruskell if his party would have an issue with Ms Forbes becoming first minister because of their differing stances on key Green issues.

He said: “I think it is a problem for the Bute House Agreement.

“If the Bute House Agreement is to continue there needs to be a commitment to what is in there at the moment.

“With GRR (gender recognition reform) and other issues we have worked as two parties to deliver, to abandon them would be hugely disappointing.”

Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

The Bute House Agreement was signed in August 2021 and brought the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens’ parliamentary group together for five years.

It also allowed the Green Party’s two co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to become government ministers.

And it means the Greens have been able to push some of their key priorities to the top of the political agenda, such as gender reform.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater after signing the Bute House Agreement. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

The Scottish Parliament passed a bill in December 2022 to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender, but this has since been blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Forbes did not vote on this as she is on maternity leave, but has since said she is against the proposals.

Mr Ruksell said: “It would undermine the Bute House Agreement.

“The Bute House Agreement has been very good for the SNP, the Greens and the Scottish Government and undermining it would throw us into a difficult position.”

‘I have no fear of a minority government’

This comes as Ms Forbes says she would be prepared to run the country without the Greens.

If the Bute House Agreement was ripped up, it would leave 64 SNP MSPs – meaning they would be in a minority government.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Ms Forbes said: “I’m relaxed about leading a minority government.

“I have always held out the hand of partnership to the Greens and it’s for them to decide whether or not they can accept that.

First minister hopeful Kate Forbes. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

“The SNP secured an independence referendum when we earned the public’s trust from governing and delivering on their priorities.

“We do that by governing well and it matters more to govern well, even as a minority, than it is to dance to the tune played by another party.”

She added: “I have no fear of a minority government.”

In contrast her main rival Humza Yousaf has said it is paramount the SNP and the Greens continue to work together in government.

Greens have their say at party conference

This weekend the Greens held their party conference in Clydebank.

Co-leader Ms Slater told the conference she would not stay in the Scottish Government with the SNP “at any cost” as the party would not put their principles to the side.

And speaking on The Sunday Show Mr Harvie said: “The Bute House Agreement is dependent on whether the winning candidate shares our values and it would be troubling if someone trashing the policies in that agreement were to come in.”

He added the Greens will have a phone call with the new SNP leader shortly after they are elected to discuss their working arrangement.

