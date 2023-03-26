Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister could be a ‘problem’ for the Bute House Agreement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister could be a “problem” for the party’s agreement to work with the SNP.

It is now only 24 hours before we discover who the next SNP leader will be – Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan.

And Mark Ruskell, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, says if Ms Forbes wins, it would put the Greens in a “difficult position” as they disagree on issues such as equal marriage, gender reform and the deposit return scheme.

This comes after Highlander Ms Forbes says she would be prepared to run a minority government if she was first minister.

‘It would throw us into a difficult position’

The Courier asked Mr Ruskell if his party would have an issue with Ms Forbes becoming first minister because of their differing stances on key Green issues.

He said: “I think it is a problem for the Bute House Agreement.

“If the Bute House Agreement is to continue there needs to be a commitment to what is in there at the moment.

“With GRR (gender recognition reform) and other issues we have worked as two parties to deliver, to abandon them would be hugely disappointing.”

The Bute House Agreement was signed in August 2021 and brought the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens’ parliamentary group together for five years.

It also allowed the Green Party’s two co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater to become government ministers.

And it means the Greens have been able to push some of their key priorities to the top of the political agenda, such as gender reform.

The Scottish Parliament passed a bill in December 2022 to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender, but this has since been blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Forbes did not vote on this as she is on maternity leave, but has since said she is against the proposals.

Mr Ruksell said: “It would undermine the Bute House Agreement.

“The Bute House Agreement has been very good for the SNP, the Greens and the Scottish Government and undermining it would throw us into a difficult position.”

‘I have no fear of a minority government’

This comes as Ms Forbes says she would be prepared to run the country without the Greens.

If the Bute House Agreement was ripped up, it would leave 64 SNP MSPs – meaning they would be in a minority government.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Ms Forbes said: “I’m relaxed about leading a minority government.

“I have always held out the hand of partnership to the Greens and it’s for them to decide whether or not they can accept that.

“The SNP secured an independence referendum when we earned the public’s trust from governing and delivering on their priorities.

“We do that by governing well and it matters more to govern well, even as a minority, than it is to dance to the tune played by another party.”

She added: “I have no fear of a minority government.”

In contrast her main rival Humza Yousaf has said it is paramount the SNP and the Greens continue to work together in government.

Greens have their say at party conference

This weekend the Greens held their party conference in Clydebank.

Co-leader Ms Slater told the conference she would not stay in the Scottish Government with the SNP “at any cost” as the party would not put their principles to the side.

And speaking on The Sunday Show Mr Harvie said: “The Bute House Agreement is dependent on whether the winning candidate shares our values and it would be troubling if someone trashing the policies in that agreement were to come in.”

He added the Greens will have a phone call with the new SNP leader shortly after they are elected to discuss their working arrangement.