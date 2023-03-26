RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me

By Rab McNeil
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.

I have been learning to walk. To clarify: I have been learning to walk properly.

All my life I’ve been walking wrongly. Those of you who keep these columns in a special drawer may remember that, recently, I made my first visit to the podiatrist.

She said: “What’s wrong with you, like?”

I said: “It’s my feet.”

She said: “Really? At a podiatrist’s? Not a hip replacement or toothache?”

Me: “No, it’s my feet, ken?”

Her: “Glad we cleared that one up. What’s wrong with them?”

Me: “I don’t know where to start.”

Her: “Try putting one in front of the other.”

Me: “I mean to say: everything’s wrong with them.”

Her: “Pray continue.”

Me: “I have every foot illness going. Except ingrowing toenails.”

So, completely unnecessarily in my view, she made me take off my socks, and announced: “You’re right. And you’ve also got a verruca.” This was ridiculous: bunions, plantar fasciitis, athlete’s foot, gout and now a verruca. Blasted pegs were a war zone.

She gave me a note listing a battery of lotions to buy and, in case of last resort, a bottle of whisky and a pistol.

It got worse

No sooner had the various conditions cleared up than I woke in the middle of the night with new agony in my left foot: searing pain down the side. I could hardly walk but could drive so managed to reach the supermarket, where I used the trolley as a Zimmer frame. At my age!

Then I visited the chemist for stronger painkillers. After considering knocking me on the heid with a mallet, she telt me to get to A&E, just a minute’s drive away. Following a 15-minute wait – island life has its advantages – they took X-rays but found no fractures. Doc’s best guess was some kind of offshoot of plantar fasciitis (which usually affects the soles).

Rab has to learn to walk properly.

As the condition eased, eventually I’d a wee eureka moment when I think I diagnosed the problem. I was reading about shoe inserts – pretty rubbish novel – when I realised my shoe heels always wore down on the outside.

This meant I was walking on the outsides of my feet. Well spotted, Sherlock! And not just walking. I noticed that, when I lay down in the village sauna (usually have it to myself!) and put my feet up the wooden wall, I was resting them completely on the outer edges.

Then I noticed I was doing it in the car when resting my left foot away from the pedals. Worse still, when playing guitar (which I always do sitting doon), I noticed my left foot was not only flipped onto its outside edge, but my right foot sat on top of it to give more height. I was using my foot as a footrest!

Learning to walk

This was ridiculous. Consulting Dr YouTube, I learned I needed to re-learn walking, with my big toes actually making contact with the ground. Trying this out, I felt ridiculous, kind of pigeon-toed, but presumably that was just because it was unnatural to me.

The test will come when I next visit the city. Unlike the country, it’s a rude place and, on practising my new walking style, I shall watch for passers-by tittering.

