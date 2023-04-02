Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing rural affairs offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing rural affairs offer

The Highland MSP turned down Humza Yousaf’s job offer and opted for a return to the backbenches after his victory against her.

By Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

SNP leadership contest runner-up Kate Forbes has admitted she wanted to stay on as her party’s finance chief despite claims she was asked to take on the rural affairs post for a better “work-life balance”.

The Highland MSP turned down Humza Yousaf’s job offer and opted for a return to the backbenches after his victory against her in the race to become first minister.

Mr Yousaf only narrowly defeated Ms Forbes despite being backed by senior party figures including the party’s Aberdeen-based Westminster chief Stephen Flynn.

The new first minister asked Ms Forbes to remain in his cabinet in an attempt to unify the SNP, but the rural affairs job was seen as a demotion from running the economy.

Mr Yousaf instead decided to give the finance role to party veteran Shona Robison, a key ally who has also been named deputy first minister.

Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes in the race to lead the SNP. Image: PA.

Ms Robison claimed managing Scotland’s rural areas would have given Ms Forbes a better work-life balance, even though she had campaigned to run the whole country.

Ms Forbes was off on maternity leave when Nicola Sturgeon announced her shock decision to quit and had not yet returned to Holyrood.

Speaking to the Holyrood Sources podcast, the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP said she “loved” the finance brief and would have happily stayed on.

She said: “It’s well-known I absolutely loved the finance role. It was a role I felt I could do well.”

Shona Robison was made finance secretary. Image: PA.

However, Ms Forbes defended Mr Yousaf’s to install Ms Robison instead, pointing out he ultimately won the contest.

The Highland MSP said: “Humza Yousaf won. He’s the boss. And the boss gets to pick his team. In that regard, credit to him where it is due.

“He had a conversation with me immediately after winning about my future role.

“He’s been respectful, he’s been warm, I have been respectful and warn in return despite some reports of perhaps slightly more impolite phrasing.”

‘Difficult’ role

Ms Forbes said she may have struggled as rural affairs chief due to her doubts over SNP plans to protect marine areas by limiting activities such as fishing.

She said: “Having already expressed some considerable concerns about Highly Protected Marine Areas during the contest, it would be difficult to deliver Highly Protected Marine Areas as part of that brief.”

Mairi Gougeon remained in post as rural affairs secretary after Ms Forbes turned down the job.

Speaking on the Sunday Show, SNP economy secretary Neil Gray said Ms Robison was made finance chief because Mr Yousaf wanted the deputy first minister to hold the role.

He said the “door is open” for Ms Forbes to make a return to the government’s top team in the future and said Mr Yousaf “genuinely wanted” her to be in his cabinet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Rugby: Gordonians suffer first defeat of the season; Orkney make it six successive home…
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
Kate Forbes wanted to remain as finance secretary. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Caley Thistle hero David Carson has eyes on the prize after sinking Morton

Editor's Picks

Most Commented