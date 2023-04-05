Keith farmer wins prize at Thainstone show

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Northern Marts annual show and sale of store cattle at Thainstone was won by Balfour Baillie from Sebay View, Tankerness, Orkney.

The show, sponsored by McCreath, Simpson and Prentice, was judged by Doug Munro, Newton of Auchaber, Ythanwells, who awarded a 538kg Limousin cross bullock as champion.

He sold for £1,920 to Backmuir.

The reserve award went to the first prize light heifer which was a 472kg Limousin cross consigned by Steven Smith, Sunnyhill, which made £2,100 to Taylor Halloway, Ayrshire.

Steven Smith also won the first prize pen of bullocks scaling 484kg which sold to the judge for £1,800.

Tom Gillbard, Drum Farm, Keith, won the best heifer award with a 588kg which made £2,000 to Backmuir.

The Fingask Perpetual Trophy for the best animal consigned from the islands went to Keith Eunson, Braebuster, with a 466kg British Blue cross.

He sold for £1,800 to the judge.