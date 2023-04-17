Courage on Catwalk model turns spotlight on need for stem cell donors after being saved by her dad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When most people say they struggle with exams, they do not usually mean finding it hard to breathe.

But that is exactly what aspiring hairdresser Katherine Baxter faced as she tackled her first year college exams in September 2020.

Realising something was not right, she went to the doctor and a series of blood tests revealed her levels were sitting at a third of where they should be.

Over the next “scary” two weeks, the 29-year-old was in and out of hospital as medics tried to work out what was wrong – resulting in a diagnosis of blood cancer myelodysplasia.

‘My dad saved me’

What followed was months of blood transfusions for two to three times a week, which took up to eight hours a time.

Throughout it all, the mum of eight-year-old Alfie was not just worried for her health – but also missing out on her son’s life.

She said: “I was terrified because all this happened during the height of Covid and I was in hospital by myself.

“I thought ‘Oh my God this is it. I’m not going to see my son growing up.’

“I was scared for him. I didn’t tell him the ins and out when it first happened.”

In May 2021, Miss Baxter was transferred down to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for intense chemotherapy and stem cell transplant surgery.

That turned into an “unexpected” three month stay due to complications where she lost seven stone.

The Bucksburn resident admitted it was a difficult time being away from her son and “played havoc with her mental health”.

Thankfully her dad Derek visited her in Glasgow however, and even became her stem cell donor.

Miss Baxter is now taking part in Courage in the Catwalk in aid of Friends of Anchor next month, and wants to use her time in the spotlight to encourage people to become stem cell donors.

She said: “I’m just forever grateful for my dad donating his stem cells.

“He was my half match for the stem cell donation so he saved me.

“It’s so important to be on the stem cell register, it’s just a swab of your mouth.

“If you’re on the stem cell register you can donate stem cells to someone who needs them.”

Hopes to swap hairdressing for wig specialist

Since returning home, Miss Baxter has been left with a continuous cough after losing 20% of her lung capacity and has gone into early menopause.

The continuing symptoms and her experience through her treatment has made her question her future career.

She is now torn between working in a hospital, or potentially going back to her passion for hair by becoming a wig specialist.

“It’s something I’d love to do because I’ve lost my hair, I know how it feels,” she said.

Miss Baxter still has to have her bloods checked each month at the hospital but says she feels is able to take “a big breath and relax”.

She said the support from Friends of Anchor was a big part of that.

“They’ve been so good, I got to know them really well,” Miss Baxter said. “It’s weird though because you were there for quite a bad reason but I missed talking to them once my transplant was finished.

“They’ve been amazing. If some days I was coming in quite emotional they would always be there sitting with me making sure I was OK.

“When I came out the hospital after my transplant I was on edge and around that time my mental health wasn’t that good.

“But with the mindfulness courses I’ve done through Friends of Anchor, it’s been a big help.”

Wants to re-build confidence

She is appreciating “every little second” with her son, who will be cheering her along with her dad and mum, Kath, when she takes to the stage at Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom next month.

She said she hoped the event, while raising money for the charity, would also help her build her confidence back up.

“I thought I’ll go for it,” Miss Baxter added. “I need to build up my confidence because I’ve lost quite a lot of confidence in myself and how I look.

“And I thought that would be a good way to build up my confidence with all the other ladies.”

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.