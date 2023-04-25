Ian Blackford casts doubt on Stephen Flynn’s claim SNP unable to guarantee new auditors for key deadline

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ex-SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has insisted Stephen Flynn told him new auditors had already been found – despite his successor claiming there was no guarantee a replacement firm will be in place by next month.

Mr Flynn warned his party could be at risk of losing out on £1.2 million in public funds which lets them employ staff, if they do not submit their accounts by May 31.

But his predecessor Mr Blackford has now made the claim Mr Flynn told him a new auditing firm had been found for the SNP on April 7.

The Highland MP was “quite categoric” Mr Flynn had phoned him on this date after he made the revelation to the BBC.

It adds another twist to the SNP’s deepening financial crisis as police continue to investigate the spending of £600,000 earmarked for independence.

Former party chief executive Peter Murrell, married to Nicola Sturgeon, and ex-treasurer Colin Beattie were arrested in connection with the probe.

They were both released without charge, pending further investigation.

It emerged earlier this month the SNP’s auditing firm, Johnston Carmichael, quit months ago and have not been replaced since.

In a blunt interview on Monday, Aberdeen MP Mr Flynn admitted he had no idea the party’s accountants had resigned despite being Westminster leader.

He claimed his predecessor Mr Blackford – who left his post as leader last December – did not inform him the auditors had stepped back.

Let me be quite categoric that I was phoned on the 7th April by Stephen and told this information. https://t.co/27VItmk3QU — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) April 25, 2023

That was despite Mr Blackford claiming Mr Flynn had been given a detailed financial briefing and all “relevant information” when he took over.

Mr Blackford had also “categorically” guaranteed the SNP would have new auditors in place for May 31, but Mr Flynn said he couldn’t make the same commitment.

Speaking at the Institute for Government today, the Westminster boss added: “I don’t want to provide certainty where I can’t provide certainty.”

He admitted there is a “direct correlation” between public funding the party receives each year and the employment of staff who work for the SNP.

The Aberdeen South MP said: “There’s a big difference between stating that we are likely to secure an audit firm, and having an audit firm.

“There’s also a big difference between seeking to secure an audit firm and being able to provide certainty that you will meet deadlines.”