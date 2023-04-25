Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Armed police swooped on a Highland village today following reports of a man carrying a gun.

Police were called to Farr, eight miles south of Inverness, at about 11am.

It is understood officers went door to door and also appeared at Farr Primary School.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland Officers visited and reassured Farr Primary School that there is no risk at present to the school and wider community. School day will end as normal.”

However, officers were unable to trace the individual.

It is understood no other reported sightings have been recorded, but inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.35am on Tuesday, April 25, police were called to a report of a man carrying what was believed to be a firearm in Farr, near Inverness.

“Officers, including armed response officers, attended and a search of the area was carried out, however, no one at this time has been traced.”