Home Politics Scottish politics

VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis

The former first minister spoke for nearly 10 minutes about the 'nightmare' engulfing her party.

By Andy Philip

Nicola Sturgeon said she could not have anticipated in her “worst nightmares” that her party was about to be caught up in a police investigation when she stepped down as leader.

The former first minister appeared in public at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday for the first time since her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was arrested on April 5 as part of a police probe of party finances.

He was released without charge pending further investigation.

The party’s treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested last week in the same police probe then released without charge.

Appearing emotional at times, Ms Sturgeon answered questions from reporters inside the Holyrood building on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock.

Did she know what was coming?

Asked if it explained her decision to step down, she said: “I understand the view that some people might have, that I knew this was all about to unfold and that’s why I walked away.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. I could not have anticipated in my worst nightmares what would have unfolded over the past few weeks.”

Asked if she has been questioned by police, she said: “No.”

She said: “Clearly the events of the last few weeks have been difficult and – I use this word advisedly and deliberately – in some respects very traumatic.

“But I accept that is the nature of the process that is under way right now.”

No comment on police probe

She refused to comment on the campervan seized by police from the home of her husband’s mother, citing the live police investigation.

Earlier, Mr Beattie said he was not aware of the purchase of the vehicle – which is valued at up to £110,000 – despite reports it was planned to be used for party campaigning.

Despite the police investigation, the former first minister said the party is “in good shape”.

She said: “I believe the SNP, notwithstanding the real difficulties that surrounds the party just now, is in good shape and I think Humza (Yousaf) will take it to an even better place.”

