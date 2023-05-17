Humza Yousaf: You can trust the SNP with your money

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf claimed voters and party members can trust the SNP with their money despite the party’s ongoing finances scandal.

The first minister, in an interview on Tuesday, was also confident independence supporters will “dig deep” to help fund the SNP’s next election campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Mr Yousaf admitted he had endured a tough start as leader but insisted his party is still in a “strong place”.

Asked directly whether Scots should trust the SNP with their money, he responded: “They can, and should.”

He added: “I have made it clear from the first day that I came into this position that we will have a governance and transparency review. That’s very much under way.

“Although we’ll look to donations, we rely on our grassroots membership to raise those funds for a future independence referendum, and no doubt our members will dig deep.”

In April, former SNP chief Peter Murrell – who is married to Nicola Sturgeon – was arrested as police probed the spending of £600,000 earmarked for an independence campaign.

Later that month the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie, who is also an MSP, was taken into custody.

Both were later released without charge but the police investigation continues.

Further questions emerged after it was discovered the SNP had bought a luxury motorhome which was kept at Mr Murrell’s mother’s home.

It was later revealed the party’s auditors quit last autumn and went months without being replaced.

Since Mr Yousaf took power a new firm has been appointed. He reckons they can meet a key deadline at the end of May to ensure the party receives key funds at Westminster.

The first minister said: “Certainly the last conversation we had with the auditors, they were confident in meeting that deadline.”

Meanwhile, The Herald reported the SNP failed to disclose fears of losing £145,000 as a result of their auditors stepping back.