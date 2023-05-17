In bloom: The six best places to see bluebells near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In bloom: The six best places to see bluebells near Inverness

Enjoy them but don't trample on them, warns Woodland Trust Scotland.

By John Ross
Bluebells in bloom at Dunain Woods, Inverness.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bluebells in bloom at Dunain Woods, Inverness.Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Around half of the world’s bluebells are found in the UK and they are at their peak this week.

So where are the best places near Inverness to enjoy them?

Our Top 6 bluebell sites near Inverness

Abriachan Wood. Set in the great Glen, the wood covers a three mile stretch of the north-western shore of Loch Ness between Drumnadrochit and Inverness.

Fairy Glen, Rosemarkie. Run by RSPB, the nature reserve is an important site for wildlife.

The glen is carpeted with wild flowers such as lesser celandine, primrose, wood sorrel and wood anemone as well as bluebells.

Dunain Community Woods in Inverness are managed for the benefit of the community, in particular for education, training and recreation, providing open access for local people.

The Fairy Glen in Rosemarkie is a popular place to see bluebells. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

On the banks of Loch Ness, Urquhart Bay is one of the best examples of surviving ancient wet woodland in Europe.

Tree species include alder, ash, bird cherry and white willow and footpaths form a rough figure of eight through the centre of the wood.

Also near Loch Ness is Balmacaan Wood which is part of a major concentration of ancient woodlands and makes a picturesque backdrop to Drumnadrochit.

Cawdor Wood has remnants of ancient oakwood with a mix of tree species and many rare lichens and wildflowers, including bluebells.

It hosts a diversity of native and migrant birds including capercaillie and waxwings

Bluebells develop slowly – each plant takes between five and seven years to flower from seed.

They must soak up all the energy they need from the sun in just a few weeks before they are overtaken by other plants and shaded over when trees are in full leaf.

Avoid trampling on bluebells

Woodland Trust Scotland is appealing to people to avoid trampling on the plants and keep to paths as they enjoy them over the next few weeks.

Once the leaves are damaged the bulbs will no longer be able to store food, meaning they are less able to produce flowers the following year.

Meanwhile, the trust is calling on the government to help the blooms spread as new native woodlands are created.

The trust says there is a lack of ground flora in new woodlands and wants to see grants for new native woodland include a component to help the wider ecosystem and not just the trees.

Bluebells are also an attraction at this time of year at Abriachan Wood, Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A spokesman said: “When native woods are planted on a site with no existing woods nearby it can take decades or even centuries for much-loved native woodland plants such as dog violet, bluebells, wild garlic and primroses to move in.

“We would like to see future grants paying, not just to plant trees, but some of the main wild flowers too.

“It would only need a small area in each new wood to be planted to rapidly speed up the process.”

