Replacing Raigmore hospital under consideration, says health secretary

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has confirmed consideration will be given to replacing or refurbishing Raigmore hospital in Inverness.

A public petition in support of a new acute teaching hospital for the Highlands has attracted 300 signatures since being launched last week.

The Scottish Government and NHS Highland are being urged to commit to a modern replacement for the Inverness hospital.

Those who want a new hospital believe it is no longer fit for purpose.

The health secretary revealed at Holyrood on Thursday that ministers have £1 billion to fund health capital infrastructure plans over the next decade.

This will include “looking at facilities such as Raigmore when it comes to considering plans for refurbishment or replacement programmes”.

Mr Matheson added: “We are committed to making sure that we make the right investments and I engage with NHS Highland.

“I’ve just come from a call which involved a discussion with the chief executive of NHS Highland to look at what further investments are necessary.”

Infrastructure plan

The Scottish Government is expected to publish its next infrastructure investment plan, which outline’s government’s priorities, in late 2025 or early 2026.

Health campaigner Kirsteen Campbell, chair of the North Highland Women’s Wellness hub, has backed calls for a modern replacement.

She said it could help tackle recruitment issues faced by the health service in the north of Scotland.

Edward Mountain, Highlands and Islands MSP, who launched the petition, said NHS Highland must receive its “fair share” of funding to replace Raigmore.

The Conservative politician said: “I am pleased to hear from the cabinet secretary that he is already speaking to NHS Highland about the infrastructure they need to deliver the health care Highlanders deserve.

“Every signature to my petition makes a stronger case to the Scottish Government that the Highlands needs a brand-new hospital.”

The Scottish Government has already committed £5 million in upgrading maternity services at Raigmore hospital.

A further investment of £48.6m has been spent on the new Highland National Treatment Centre in Inverness.

And more than £40m was spent on two community hospitals in Badenoch and Strathspey and Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross which both opened last year.

The petition can be accessed online, here, or in person at Mr Mountain’s regional office in Inverness.