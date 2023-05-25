Mobile phone masts are ‘Highland blight’ as 300 expected to tackle reception issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Mobile phone masts are ‘Highland blight’ as 300 expected to tackle reception issues

Campaigners fear hundreds of masts could be put up in sensitive areas

By Louise Glen
The top of a mobile phone mast with grey clouds in the background.
Mobile phone masts are expected to be placed throughout the Highlands to provide better coverage. Image: Ed Jones..

Environmental and outdoor charities have hit out at plans by phone firms to put “unnecessary” masts in remote, uninhabited areas of Scotland in pursuit of an arbitrary coverage target.

A coalition of groups including the John Muir Trust conservation charity, climbers’ and walkers’ groups Mountaineering Scotland and Ramblers Scotland, and the Knoydart Foundation, fears hundreds of masts could be put up in sensitive areas where there is no need for them.

The Shared Rural Network project (SRN) – a collaboration between the UK Government and phone giants EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – involves spending £500 million to achieve 95% mobile phone coverage across Britain.

Mobile phone signal can be poor in the Highlands

The collaboration hopes to beat some of the not-spots where phone signal dies.

Around 300 masts have been suggested across the Highlands, but it has brought complaints from communities across the region.

In Knoydart, home of the UK’s most remote mainland community and only accessible on foot or by boat, at least three masts are proposed.

Our reporter Stuart Findlay takes a deep dive into the situation, as he finds locals are against the masts.

Knoydart. Image Stephen Ballard

Other suggested Highland sites include the upper part of Glen Nevis, near Fort William, which can only be reached on foot and is known for its wild and magnificent scenery, and a nature reserve on the Isle of Mull.

The coalition believes the focus of the scheme is on geography rather than population, and makes little sense in Scotland’s uninhabited and road-free mountain and upland landscapes.

‘Sole intention of filling in dots on a map’

“It has unleashed a flood of applications for unnecessary mobile masts with the sole intention of filling in dots on a map,” says Mike Daniels, policy director of the John Muir Trust.

“We are completely behind the need for improving telecoms connectivity, which is vital for rural communities.

“However, contractors rushing to complete this scheme are bulldozing ahead without proper community consultation or respect for the fragile nature of precious wild places.

“This seems a reckless and wasteful approach to achieving a vital outcome.”

Davie Black, conservation officer for Mountaineering Scotland, said: “We are greatly concerned that hundreds of unnecessary masts could be installed in sensitive mountain areas, along with tracks and other infrastructure, with the sole objective of meeting a pointless and purely geographical target.”

The coalition is calling on the operators to consult with rural communities before siting masts; avoid new access tracks if possible; avoid the most sensitive wild places; and share masts rather than putting up more than one mast on sites.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]