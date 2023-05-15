Petition opens today for new Highland hospital to replace Raigmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Petition opens today for new Highland hospital to replace Raigmore

First Minister Humza Yousaf previously accepted the Inverness hospital needs 'significant investment'.

By Adele Merson
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A public petition has started taking names in support of a new acute general teaching hospital for the Highlands at Raigmore.

The Scottish Government and NHS Highland are being urged to commit to a modern replacement for the hospital, which was formally opened in 1941.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has stopped short of making any firm commitments but said in March there is “no doubt” the hospital requires “a significant investment”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf admits investment is needed at the hospital. Image: PA

Speaking at Holyrood, while still health secretary, he said this investment would need to be through “full refurbishment” or a “replacement”.

Petition opens

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain, who opened the petition, hopes the demand “doesn’t slip from the Scottish Government and NHS Highland’s list of top priorities”.

He said: “I welcome that the first minister already recognises the need to replace or fully refurbish Raigmore, but we now need a stronger commitment.

“Raigmore is only going to age further and a large-scale replacement project could take years to deliver. However, we could save years of time if we begin developing plans and consulting with communities for a replacement right now.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I’m confident that we if build enough public pressure through this petition, then calls to replace Raigmore will be impossible to ignore.”

The Scottish Government has already committed £5 million in upgrading maternity services at Raigmore hospital.

A further investment of £48.6m has been spent on the new Highland National Treatment Centre in Inverness.

The hospital will specialise in eye care and orthopaedics, including knee and hip replacements.

It is part of a network of 10 similar centres around Scotland backed by the Scottish Government to deliver added resilience to NHS services.

NHS Highland declined to comment on the petition.

The petition, which opened early on Monday morning, can be accessed here. 

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We have invested £48 million in NHS Highland’s National Treatment Centre which opened on the Inverness campus last month.

“It will help reduce waiting times for patients undergoing orthopaedic and ophthalmology procedures such as hip replacements and cataract surgery.

“This follows Scottish Government investment of over £40 million in two community hospitals in Badenoch and Strathspey and Skye, Lochalsh and South West Ross which both opened last year.

“We continue to work closely with NHS Highland to identify the best way forward for health infrastructure in the area.”

