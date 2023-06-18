Humza Yousaf: Platform is set for honest talk on route to independence

Scotland is in desperate need of democratic renewal.

Voters have had enough of being held back and dragged down by Westminster governments we didn’t vote for.

The people of Scotland deserve a country where they have a real say in all decisions that affect them; where our children get the very best start in life; and where the public services and institutions we hold dear – like our national health service, free at the point of need – are protected.

The current Westminster system is failing Scotland.

We have had rocketing household bills, with many families struggling to afford to eat or turn the lights on. In energy rich Scotland, that is a disgrace.

‘Chaos’

The Tories, who defended the likes of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who caused the cost of living crisis, refuse to take responsibility for the chaos they have created.

Instead of taking responsibility, they stigmatise and blame the poorest and most vulnerable in our society, such as refugees.

We’ve seen attack after attack from the UK Government on the democratic will of our Scottish Parliament, while the Tories at Westminster repeal fundamental protections like the Human Rights Act or workers’ right to strike.

Our opponents cry that the independence campaign is over – they couldn’t be more wrong. – Humza Yousaf

And while the colour of the rosette that wins the keys to Number 10 might change, Scotland’s interests will continue to be secondary.

We don’t just want unelected Tory governments gone for a few years, only to come back again in even worse form – Scotland wants them gone for good.

That’s what a vote the SNP, and a vote for independence, offers.

‘Challenging time for the SNP’

While it has undoubtedly been a challenging time for the SNP, our membership is on the rise, support for independence continues to stay strong, and polls show the SNP continues to be the most popular and most trusted party in Scotland.

As SNP leader I don’t take that support for granted. But what it demonstrates is that our vision of a fairer, greener and more progressive Scotland is bigger than any of us.

So, while our political opponents and some commentators will cry that the independence campaign is over – they couldn’t be more wrong.

Dundee convention

Next Saturday, SNP members from across Scotland will descend on Dundee to take part in our party’s Independence Convention – while many others in the movement will be at a rally in Stirling to show their support for independence.

Our Convention will act as a platform for honest and open discussions about our route to independence.

We have a wealth of talent in the SNP with the vision, and the experience, to deliver our shared goal and I can’t wait to engage further with our hard-working activists on Saturday.

Written constitution

Tomorrow, the Scottish Government will publish its proposals for an independent Scotland to have a written constitution enshrined in law.

Designed by the people it is created to serve, Scotland’s constitution would uphold the values of Scottish society – from legally protecting our NHS, to establishing a right for everyone to have a decent standard of living.

Almost every modern democracy, including all 27 EU member states, has a written constitution. It’s time that Scotland, a nation in waiting, did too.