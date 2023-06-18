Friendly boy Kaiser, intelligent horse Zues and sweet lab cross Loki are all looking for new homes – can you help?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you looking for a cute little companion?

If you are, why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak centre to visit the animals looking for their forever homes.

The north-east centre rehomes hundreds of cats, dogs and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we shine the spotlight on three current residents looking for their forever home.

Read on to find out more about the adorable Kaiser, Zeus and Loki.

Kaiser

Kaiser is a lurcher cross looking for a new home.

He is described as a friendly boy but is finding kennel life a bit stressful. He loves the company of humans as well we other well-mannered dogs.

However, his new owner must be committed to continuing his socialisation and training.

Kaiser has loads of energy and will really benefit from an enclosed garden where he can zoom around and explore as much as he likes.

Due to his boisterous nature, he would be best suited to an adult-only home or to a family with older children. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can get loads of one-on-one attention.

If you can give Kaiser a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Zeus

Zeus is a beautiful horse looking for his forever home, with an experienced owner who can give him everything he needs while he grows.

He still requires some youngster handling but is good at picking up his feet and is slowly learning to enjoy being groomed.

Zeus is an intelligent boy who could potentially be a ridden pony in the future, although the Scottish SPCA cannot guarantee this will be the case.

Zeus has been gelded in the Scottish SPCA’s care and has been spending time with other geldings. He enjoys his time with them although can sometimes be a little protective around food.

He would love to spend time with other geldings in his new home.

If you can give Zeus his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Loki

Sweet labrador retriever cross Loki is looking for a quiet but active retirement home.

Loki is an older gentleman who is looking for a nice home where he can spend his twilight years in peace. The Scottish SPCA thinks he is about 10-12 years old, but despite his old age, he is still very energetic and active.

He can be a little grumpy around people and dogs he doesn’t know, and his new owner will have to continue with all the hard work he has been doing in the centre to improve his manners.

Loki would be best suited to either an adult-only home or a family with older children. He would like to be the only pet in the household so that he can keep all the cuddles and kisses to himself.

If you can give Loki his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.