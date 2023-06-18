Friendly boy Kaiser, intelligent horse Zues and sweet lab cross Loki are all looking for new homes – can you help?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Friendly boy Kaiser, intelligent horse Zues and sweet lab cross Loki are all looking for new homes – can you help?

All three animals are currently being looked after by the SSPCA

By Lauren Taylor
Kaiser, Zeus and Loki are looking for their new homes. Image: Scottish SPCA.
Kaiser, Zeus and Loki are looking for their new homes. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Are you looking for a cute little companion?

If you are, why not head along to the Scottish SPCA’s Drumoak centre to visit the animals looking for their forever homes.

The north-east centre rehomes hundreds of cats, dogs and other creatures every year and makes sure they are well looked after while they wait to meet their new owners.

This week, we shine the spotlight on three current residents looking for their forever home.

Read on to find out more about the adorable Kaiser, Zeus and Loki.

Kaiser is known to be a little bit boisterous, but loves the company of humans. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Kaiser

Kaiser is a lurcher cross looking for a new home.

He is described as a friendly boy but is finding kennel life a bit stressful. He loves the company of humans as well we other well-mannered dogs.

However, his new owner must be committed to continuing his socialisation and training.

Kaiser has loads of energy and will really benefit from an enclosed garden where he can zoom around and explore as much as he likes.

Due to his boisterous nature, he would be best suited to an adult-only home or to a family with older children. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home so he can get loads of one-on-one attention.

If you can give Kaiser a new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Zeus is described as an intelligent boy who is still learning as he grows. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Zeus

Zeus is a beautiful horse looking for his forever home, with an experienced owner who can give him everything he needs while he grows.

He still requires some youngster handling but is good at picking up his feet and is slowly learning to enjoy being groomed.

Zeus is an intelligent boy who could potentially be a ridden pony in the future, although the Scottish SPCA cannot guarantee this will be the case.

Zeus has been gelded in the Scottish SPCA’s care and has been spending time with other geldings. He enjoys his time with them although can sometimes be a little protective around food.

He would love to spend time with other geldings in his new home.

If you can give Zeus his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

Loki is sweet, but can be grumpy around people and dogs he doesn’t know. Image: Scottish SPCA.

Loki

Sweet labrador retriever cross Loki is looking for a quiet but active retirement home.

Loki is an older gentleman who is looking for a nice home where he can spend his twilight years in peace. The Scottish SPCA thinks he is about 10-12 years old, but despite his old age, he is still very energetic and active.

He can be a little grumpy around people and dogs he doesn’t know, and his new owner will have to continue with all the hard work he has been doing in the centre to improve his manners.

Loki would be best suited to either an adult-only home or a family with older children. He would like to be the only pet in the household so that he can keep all the cuddles and kisses to himself.

If you can give Loki his new home, please apply via the Scottish SPCA website.

