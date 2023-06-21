Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett quits party over oil and gas strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett quits party over oil and gas strategy

Mr Crockett described Sir Keir Starmer's energy strategy as "more brutal" than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communites in the 1980s.

By Adele Merson
Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett has quit
Former Labour leader Barney Crockett has quit the party over its oil and gas strategy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council has quit the party over its plan to end North Sea exploration.

Barney Crockett has left the Labour group after describing Sir Keir Starmer’s energy strategy as “more brutal” than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communities in the 1980s.

The UK Labour leader unveiled major policy plans to shift from fossil fuels to renewables during a speech in Edinburgh on Monday.

There has been a backlash over the party’s suggested ban on future oil and gas licences from industry leaders and trade unions.

Mr Crockett, who is now an independent councillor, claimed the party’s position on oil and gas has been drawn up with no consultation with local party members.

He was formerly President of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP), which works with cities that are home to many of the world’s largest energy companies.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of the Labour party’s mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.

Mr Crockett told Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, he had been left “stunned and bemused by the events of the last few weeks”.

He added: “The Labour leadership has made crucial decisions about the future of the UK, decisions focused on this area, without contacting anyone from this area or from the local Labour party.”

Business groups, including the chamber, have criticised the Labour front bench for their lack of engagement with the north-east energy sector.

Barney Crockett on quitting Labour party: ‘Not done at all lightly’

Mr Crockett said that it was with great sadness he was resigning from the city Labour Group.

He added: “This was not done at all lightly. It had nothing to do with friends and close colleagues in the Labour group.

“No one has greater respect than I for all of what Labour has achieved for this city over the last one hundred and thirty years.

“However, I felt I could not in all conscience say what I believe about the wider situation whilst remaining in the group.

“This area needs to fight with vigour to have some control of its own destiny.”

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett.
Councillor Barney Crockett.  Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Scottish Tory North East MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This is a devastating verdict from one of Aberdeen Labour’s most well-known figures on Keir Starmer’s reckless and economically illiterate plans to decimate the North Sea oil and gas industry.

“It beggars belief that the UK Labour leader has pressed ahead with his plans that would throw tens of thousands of north-eat workers under a bus.”

Sir Keir is already facing pressure from party colleagues in the north-east to visit Aberdeen to talk with industry figures and allay their concerns. 

There have also been numerous calls for Labour to agree to locate GB Energy, their planned publicly owned energy company, in the city.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of the Aberdeen Labour group, said it must be the UK leader’s “first priority” to travel to the north-east.

He said: “I’m going to meet Anas Sarwar in Glasgow very soon, hopefully within the next two weeks.”

North Sea oil rig
North Sea oil rig. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire.

Lewis Macdonald, former North East Labour MSP, said Sir Keir is “absolutely right” to put the focus on what can to done to make the UK a world leader in green energy.

He added: “Local Labour members also agreed that the development of party policy needs to be done on the basis of full engagement with Labour members and oil and gas workers in Aberdeen and across the north and north-east of Scotland, and I think events and comments over the last few days have emphasised that point.

“The sooner Labour’s national and local representatives can get in the same room to ensure we get the balance of policy right, the better for all concerned, and in particular the better for the future of this city and region and the people who earn a living in our energy industries.”

Industry reaction

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood claims Labour’s North Sea oil and gas strategy will “place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs”. 

Offshore Energy UK’s chief executive David Whitehouse said Labour’s plans to move away from the reliance of North Sea oil and gas “would create a cliff edge” deterring investment and heightening the risk of energy shortages.

Meanwhile, experts claimed Labour’s decision to halt new licences will have “minimal impact” on North Sea investment. 

The party has already said all activity on existing licences will be allowed to continue.

Edinburgh-based WoodMac said other factors are expected to be far more important in terms of driving investment decisions, like the North Sea windfall tax.

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “Oil and gas will continue to play a vital part in the UK’s energy industry for decades to come.

“Labour’s transformational energy plans will make Scotland a world-leader in clean energy and will deliver jobs and prosperity to Scotland – including the north-east.”

