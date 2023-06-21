Former Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett quits party over oil and gas strategy

The former Labour leader of Aberdeen City Council has quit the party over its plan to end North Sea exploration.

Barney Crockett has left the Labour group after describing Sir Keir Starmer’s energy strategy as “more brutal” than anything Margaret Thatcher did to industrial communities in the 1980s.

The UK Labour leader unveiled major policy plans to shift from fossil fuels to renewables during a speech in Edinburgh on Monday.

There has been a backlash over the party’s suggested ban on future oil and gas licences from industry leaders and trade unions.

Mr Crockett, who is now an independent councillor, claimed the party’s position on oil and gas has been drawn up with no consultation with local party members.

He was formerly President of the World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP), which works with cities that are home to many of the world’s largest energy companies.

Mr Crockett told Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, he had been left “stunned and bemused by the events of the last few weeks”.

He added: “The Labour leadership has made crucial decisions about the future of the UK, decisions focused on this area, without contacting anyone from this area or from the local Labour party.”

Business groups, including the chamber, have criticised the Labour front bench for their lack of engagement with the north-east energy sector.

Barney Crockett on quitting Labour party: ‘Not done at all lightly’

Mr Crockett said that it was with great sadness he was resigning from the city Labour Group.

He added: “This was not done at all lightly. It had nothing to do with friends and close colleagues in the Labour group.

“No one has greater respect than I for all of what Labour has achieved for this city over the last one hundred and thirty years.

“However, I felt I could not in all conscience say what I believe about the wider situation whilst remaining in the group.

“This area needs to fight with vigour to have some control of its own destiny.”

Scottish Tory North East MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This is a devastating verdict from one of Aberdeen Labour’s most well-known figures on Keir Starmer’s reckless and economically illiterate plans to decimate the North Sea oil and gas industry.

“It beggars belief that the UK Labour leader has pressed ahead with his plans that would throw tens of thousands of north-eat workers under a bus.”

Sir Keir is already facing pressure from party colleagues in the north-east to visit Aberdeen to talk with industry figures and allay their concerns.

There have also been numerous calls for Labour to agree to locate GB Energy, their planned publicly owned energy company, in the city.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of the Aberdeen Labour group, said it must be the UK leader’s “first priority” to travel to the north-east.

He said: “I’m going to meet Anas Sarwar in Glasgow very soon, hopefully within the next two weeks.”

Lewis Macdonald, former North East Labour MSP, said Sir Keir is “absolutely right” to put the focus on what can to done to make the UK a world leader in green energy.

He added: “Local Labour members also agreed that the development of party policy needs to be done on the basis of full engagement with Labour members and oil and gas workers in Aberdeen and across the north and north-east of Scotland, and I think events and comments over the last few days have emphasised that point.

“The sooner Labour’s national and local representatives can get in the same room to ensure we get the balance of policy right, the better for all concerned, and in particular the better for the future of this city and region and the people who earn a living in our energy industries.”

Industry reaction

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood claims Labour’s North Sea oil and gas strategy will “place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs”.

Offshore Energy UK’s chief executive David Whitehouse said Labour’s plans to move away from the reliance of North Sea oil and gas “would create a cliff edge” deterring investment and heightening the risk of energy shortages.

Meanwhile, experts claimed Labour’s decision to halt new licences will have “minimal impact” on North Sea investment.

The party has already said all activity on existing licences will be allowed to continue.

Edinburgh-based WoodMac said other factors are expected to be far more important in terms of driving investment decisions, like the North Sea windfall tax.

Labour MSP Sarah Boyack said: “Oil and gas will continue to play a vital part in the UK’s energy industry for decades to come.

“Labour’s transformational energy plans will make Scotland a world-leader in clean energy and will deliver jobs and prosperity to Scotland – including the north-east.”