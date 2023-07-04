Road safety expert fears Greens could prevent A9 dualling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road safety expert fears Greens could prevent A9 dualling

Neil Grieg, policy director at Road Smart, has demanded 'urgent action' on the A9 after a 'huge spike' in crashes.

Neil Greig, policy and research director at road safety charity, IAM Roadsmart, wants to see the A9 dualled as a priority. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

A road safety expert is concerned delays to dualling the A9 could threaten the future of the scheme on environmental grounds.

Neil Greig, policy and research director at road safety charity, IAM Roadsmart, said the SNP-Green coalition at Holyrood has led to fears new roads will not be built.

He wants “urgent action” to dual the road between Perth and Inverness after a “huge spike” in crashes last year.

In our interview, he warns:

  • Building new roads will be seen as “unacceptable” by SNP-Greens.
  • It’s “inevitable” more lives will be lost.
  • It was “clear” government would miss 2025 target.
  • The A9 north of Inverness to Wick is “an even bigger issue”.

Anger is growing over delays to dualling the A9 and the A96, which connect Inverness with Aberdeen and Perth.

Dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness will no longer be completed by 2025 with a revised target timescale yet to be published.

SNP Government minister Mairi McAllan said last week it is her “intention” to outline “next steps” for the route by autumn this year. 

But she failed to confirm if this will include dates for delivering the remaining nine out of 11 sections of road that still need to be dualled.

A9 dualling delays

On the delays, Mr Greig said: “What really worries me is that all this delay has now led to the road being looked at again from an environmental perspective and more and more because of the SNP-Green coalition.

“We’re worried that building new roads is just seen as unacceptable.

“That’s our worry. That by delaying and delaying you’re getting the situation where a government that’s pledged to reduce traffic by 20% by 2030, can’t really be seen to be building more roads.”

Road chiefs have been working on small-scale so-called “hygiene” issues to tidy up road linings, improve road signage and lighting at junctions on the route.

The A9 dualling is delayed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But Mr Greig said dualling the road would improve junctions, and help remove crashes that take place head on, side on and by overtaking.

He also thinks more roadside stopping places, nicer laybys and more toilets should be provided along the route to tackle driver fatigue.

He wants better safety measures on the A9 between Inverness and Wick.

Mr Greig said: “The A9 is an unforgiving road for mistakes. You can say that about most ‘A’ roads and rural roads in Scotland.

“That’s where dualling is so important. It removes that right turning traffic across dual carriageways.”

‘Huge spike’ in deaths

The SNP first promised to dual the A9 in 2007 but the government admitted earlier this year this was “simply no longer achievable” because of economic pressure.

The road safety expert, who is part of the A9 Safety Group, said the government must take “urgent action” to dual the road due to a “huge spike” in deaths.

A total of 13 people lost their lives on the route between Perth and Inverness last year.

He said: “These are big, big numbers for a road these days when you’ve got a couple of hundred people being killed in Scotland in the whole year, to have that many in one year is really bad.

“This idea of the A9 as this killer road, that went away for a while, it’s coming back now with a vengeance because of these numbers.”

Greens against full dualling

The Greens have long been opposed to the expansion of either the A9 and A96 connecting Inverness with Perth and Aberdeen.

When they signed their power-sharing agreement in August 2021, they agreed to a large scale review of the A96, which was the less advanced scheme.

Mark Ruskell, Greens transport spokesman, described each death as a “terrible tragedy”.

He added: “When I speak to local communities the message is clear. They want us to improve the dangerous junctions, reduce speeds and make the A9 safer.

“Sections of the dualling will still need to be completed, but our focus has to be on safety.

Mark Ruskell MSP. Image: Shutterstock.

“Dualling every square inch with miles and miles of faster roads is not the answer, and sadly tragedies have continued to happen on sections that have already been dualled.

“Investing in safe junctions and speed reduction measures and signage in key areas can be done quicker and would have a big impact while progress in dualling key sections is made in the long term.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the Scottish Government remains “firmly committed” to the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

He added: “The current plan is to fully dual the route and as part of this process we are undertaking a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme with the outcomes of this expected to be ready for consultation later this summer.

“We also remain absolutely committed to dualling the Inverness to Nairn section including the Nairn bypass and we continue to progress the preparation stages of the scheme with a view to completing the statutory process for that as soon as possible.”

