Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Bombshell’ council tax increase could hit 100,000 property owners across north and north-east

Our analysis shows how many properties would be affected across the Highlands, islands and north-east, with some rates rising as much as 22.5%

By Alasdair Clark
Council tax rates could rise in the north-east
Expensive homes could come with higher council tax bills.

More than 100,000 home owners in higher-value properties across the north and north-east could be told to pay more council tax as part of a new SNP Government reform package.

Scots are being asked for their views about the plan to increase the amount paid by people who live in properties that fall into bands E, F, G and H.

Critics of the current system say those in the lower bands pay a higher proportion of the value of their property than those in the higher bands.

Only around a quarter of properties across Scotland would be affected by the change, which would be phased in over three years.

Rates could rise by 22.5%

Rates for band E properties would increase by an average of 7.5%, while band F properties would see a 12.5% rise.

Those in band G properties would pay an average of 17.5% more each year, while band H properties would see their bills rise by up to 22.5%

Research by the Press and Journal indicates this would affect around 104,000 homes across councils in the north and north-east.

If put into place, changes would take affect at the start of the 2024-25 financial year.

The changes would raise extra cash for strapped council coffers for spending on local services.

In Highland Council, chargeable homes in bands E to H have the potential to generate just over £73 million under current rates.

But under the new proposals, this would increase by 9% to just over £80m based on the predicted average Scottish bill.

Aberdeen City Council would also enjoy a similar increase, with potential council tax receipts totalling around £83m – up from £77.5m currently.

‘Fairer’ Scots council tax system

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur says the government had listened to calls to make the system fairer.

He is encouraging anyone with a view to take part in the consultation running from July 12.

He said: “The changes would only affect around a quarter of properties and even after they are taken into account, average council tax in Scotland would still be less than anywhere else in the UK.”

Fife bin lorry
Council tax funds local services such as waste collection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Arthur says he understands many people are struggling financially, and pointed out the council tax reduction scheme would remain in place to support people regardless of which band their property falls in.

Councillor Katie Hagmann, of councils organisation Cosla, said the plans aim for a fairer and more progressive property tax system.

She added: “This is a consultation about ways to make council tax more proportionate for everyone, so that householders pay their fair share towards the delivery of essential local services, including looking at those higher value properties.

“We want to hear from individuals, households, and communities to inform any redesign of this local tax, so would encourage people to respond during the 10 week consultation period.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith hit out at “eye-watering hikes”.

Ms Smith said the government should provide fairer funding for local authorities instead of raising council tax.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith.
Conservative MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said: “These bombshell proposals from the SNP-Green government will terrify people struggling to cope with the global cost-of-living crisis.

“People across Scotland should not be bearing the brunt of filling the black hole in councils’ finances.”