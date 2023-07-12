Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concerns raised over use of shinty pitch for Belladrum Festival staff

Lovat Shinty Club said it had allowed staff to use the site for a second year.

By Louise Glen
thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds
Thousands of people descend on Belladrum each year - with security staff required to manage the crowds. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Residents of an Inverness-shire village have hit out at plans for their local shinty pitch to be used as festival staff accommodation.

Belladrum returns to the north later this month, with three days of music from the likes of Travis, Bastille, Peat and Diesel, Sam Ryder and Sigrid.

Organisers plan to use Lovat Shinty Pitch at nearby Kiltarlity to house security and festival staff over the weekend.

But some residents have raised concerns after last year.

One resident said she called the police over “bad behaviour, drunkenness and rubbish” that was left at the site after the festival. There were also claims one elderly one was so scared by the disturbance she “barricaded” herself in her home.

A petition was even launched afterwards and presented to the organisers, with locals saying they did not want a repeat.

Lovat Shinty Club. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Belladrum festival staff will be staying at the shinty pitch

Petition organiser Jane Fraser told The P&J today that, to date, she has had no reply to the concerns raised in the petition.

So she said she was shocked when she received a letter this week from the shinty club telling residents of Balgate Drive that the pitch would be used again this year.

The club issued a letter to residents of Balgate Drive to say that after consideration it had been agreed to allow Kilimanjaro Live Events, who run Belladrum to use the pitch again this year.

Miss Fraser is is disappointed their complaints appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

She said: “The noise up and down the street with buses coming and going was terrible. had to phone the police.

“We are not against the festival, we have managed with it for 15 years, but there are new organisers, so it is no longer Joe Gibbs that we can go to for help when things go wrong.

“They don’t care.”

She said last year neighbours were not informed that there would be people sleeping at the shinty club, until two coachloads of security guards were shipped in.

Music lovers from all over will descend on Belladrum later this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Petition was sent to the organisers

Miss Fraser added: “After last year we organised a petition and sent it to them, but since then we have not heard anything.

“All we want is the same as the people who live at Belladrum get. They get eight tickets for the festival per house. We have to put up with all of this and we get nothing, we are expected to have days of disruption and not be compensated, it is not good enough.

“I love the festival, but I don’t like feeling I am getting trampled over as if I don’t matter.”

Security staff work around the clock. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Another woman, who did not want to be named, said: “The children can’t even play outside as there are so many cars and people coming and going at all hours.

“We just don’t feel like we have any say in the matter.”

A letter put out by Lovat Shinty Club said: “As the whole village benefits from the festival therefore we thought it would be correct decision to allow them to use the facility.

“Staff will be arriving at the park on July 26 and leaving on July 29.

“The club has asked Belladrum to ensure that their staff keep any noise or disruption to a minimum and be respectful of the local resident.”

The club declined to comment further.

Kilimanjaro Live Events has been asked to comment.

