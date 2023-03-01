Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen councillors agree to increase council tax by 5%

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1, 2023, 3:57 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 4:53 pm
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
City councillors have agreed to increase council tax by 5%. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Council tax in Aberdeen is to increase by 5% from April to help the local authority tackle ongoing financial pressures.

Councillors met at the city’s Town House today to approve its crucial budget for the year ahead.

The council tax rise will go towards the local authority’s efforts to plug an estimated £46.6 million financial black hole.

Members of the SNP and Lib Dems ‘partnership’ included the 5% increase as part of its first budget.

Councillors met at Aberdeen Town House to set the local authority’s budget for the year ahead. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Ahead of the meeting, the SNP ruled out a proposed 10% hike that would have resulted in the council receiving an extra £12.9 million.

Officers argued the 10% rise would “provide protection for cost and demand increases” in the years ahead.

They also said the additional income would improve the council’s sustainability.

Why was the 5% rise suggested?

But the reduced proposal was put forward at the budget meeting by SNP councillor Alex McLellan.

He said the 5% increase was needed amid rising cost pressures.

Mr McLellan, who is also convener of the finance and resources committee, said: “Our operating budget stands at £540 million for 2023/24.

“Inflation is running at around 10% – that impacts massively on the cost of delivering services upon which we all depend.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan prepares for the budget meeting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Demand is increasing, notwithstanding our efforts to find efficiencies, and where we can offset our expenditure by reasonably generating income we will do so.”

The partnership proposed a 5% council tax increase that will generate an additional £6.5m over the next year.

Mr McLellan added: “We cannot, given the cost pressures we face, leave charges untouched.”

What does the increase mean for Aberdeen council tax payers?

The 5% council tax rise will see residents in Band D pay £1,490 per year – up from the current £1,418.62.

This table shows the current council tax charges and what residents will have to pay from April 1 when the 5% rise comes into force. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

The increase will mean Aberdeen City Council will gain an estimated £6.462m in additional income.

Currently, the local authority collects just under £130m from council tax.

Were any other proposals made?

In their proposed budget, Aberdeen Labour also suggested a 5% hike in council tax.

While the Conservative group also put forward a proposed council tax rise, they wanted to see it go up by just 3% instead.

Conservative leader, councillor Ryan Houghton, suggested a 3% rise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Group leader, councillor Ryan Houghton, had previously said keeping council tax low was needed to “protect the most vulnerable”.

However, following a vote, the partnership’s budget was passed by 24 votes to 12.

Seven councillors chose not to vote on the matter.

The council tax increase will come into force on April 1.

