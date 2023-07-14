Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil’s party membership suspended after saying leadership ‘clueless’ about independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil’s party membership suspended after saying leadership ‘clueless’ about independence

The outspoken politician had already been disciplined by the party for a row with a senior colleague.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP MP Angus MacNeil
Angus MacNeil has been publicly falling out with SNP leadership. Image: Shutterstock.

The SNP has suspended MP Angus MacNeil from its membership after he launched an attack on the party’s approach to winning independence.

Mr MacNeil had already been disciplined last week after a public bust-up with the Westminster group’s chief whip about his attendance in parliament.

But after his week-long suspension expired Mr MacNeil refused to return to the party fold, saying he would not return “until it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence”.

Now, the SNP says its national secretary believes the MP has broken the party’s member code of conduct.

The party’s national secretary thinks the MP broke the SNP conduct code. Image: Allan Milligan

His membership has been suspended while the conduct committee investigates.

An SNP spokesman said: “Angus MacNeil MP was advised by the SNP National Secretary on Wednesday that she considered him to be in breach of the party’s code of conduct by his decision to resign from the SNP Westminster parliamentary group.

“Having acknowledged this, Mr MacNeil did not take up the offer to rejoin the SNP parliamentary group and the matter was, therefore, yesterday referred to the SNP member conduct committee for consideration.”

One of the party’s longest serving members of parliament, Mr MacNeil has been an increasingly vocal critic of the leadership’s independence strategy.

In his letter saying he would not re-take the SNP whip until at least October, he accused the leadership of being “utterly clueless” and “kicking the can down the road”.

Speaking on Wednesday Mr MacNeil told the BBC he had “no plans” to join Alex Salmond’s Alba party after speculation he may join the breakaway group.

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy MSP, said: “This is further clear-cut evidence that senior SNP politicians are continuing to fling mud at each other.

“After Angus MacNeil’s scathing criticism of the party’s leadership, they’ve now suspended one of their longest-serving MPs.

“Perhaps Mhairi Black and other SNP MPs need to look closer to home when railing against the toxicity in politics.

“The increasingly bitter infighting is clearly playing a significant role in why SNP MPs are deserting their seats, which sums up their lack of faith in Humza Yousaf’s leadership capacity to fix these internal feuds.”