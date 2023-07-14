11 things to do in Nairn this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11 things to do in Nairn this summer

From sea adventures to historic castles and everything in-between, we've got you covered for a trip to Nairn this summer.

By Jenna Scott
Walkers on Nairn Central Beach
Pop along to the beach this summer. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

From kicking back at the beach to exploring historic Highland castles, Nairn makes for the perfect staycation this summer.

Relax at Nairn Beach

Bask in the sun. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The beautiful stretch of sand at Nairn beach is loved by locals and visitors alike. This spot is also thought to be one of the cleanest beaches in the north of Scotland and boasts fantastic views of the Moray Firth towards Cromarty. You can take shelter from the breeze thanks to the dunes, although Nairn is actually well known for its micro-climate. You may even be lucky enough to spot the dolphins along the coastline.

Book a staycation at Nairn Lochloy Holiday Park

A view like this is right on your doorstep. Image: Parkdean Resorts.

Nothing beats a caravan holiday. This holiday park is situated near a sandy beach, championship golf course and a stunning marina, making it ideal for a staycation this summer. Visitors won’t be short of activities thanks to a heated indoor pool, toddler pool, crazy golf, an adventure playground and amusement arcade. There’s also plenty of food and drink options available thanks to bars, restaurants and takeaways.

Hit a bullseye at Bowhunter Archery

A unique activity for the family to enjoy. Image: Shutterstock.

Choose from woodland archery, axe throwing and combat archery at this exciting venue in the Highlands. There are several packages and activities available to choose from, catering to various group sizes from a starting price of £25 – age restrictions must be taken into consideration before booking.

Uncover history at Cawdor Castle

Lots to be learned here. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The five-star attraction boasts three beautiful gardens, a nine-hole golf course and an opportunity to enjoy freshly prepared local produce in the Courtyard Cafe.

Visitors are welcome to explore the grounds of Cawdor Castle where they can learn about its fascinating history spanning across the centuries.

Explore Nairn Museum

Learn all about Nairn’s history. Image: Shutterstock.

Nairn Museum is a great place for tourists and locals to discover more about the history of the town and the surrounding area.

There is a huge range of displays and exhibits, some of which are interactive.

Pick your own fruit at Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm

Delicious fruit waiting to be picked. Image: Shutterstock.

Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm has been popular with families since 1978.

You can buy ready picked fruits or have some fun and pick your own.

The summer months are of course ideal for berry picking season, and you can also venture around the farm itself.

You can even stop by the farm shop which is well stocked with a range of home grown produce such as vegetables and home baking.

Deep dive with Phoenix Sea Adventures

Two dolphins jumping out of the water at Chanonry Point
See these beauties up close. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Get up close to the wonderful sea life of Nairn; the area is of course famed for the ultimate dolphin watching spots.

You can catch also catch a glimpse of porpoises and seals thanks to Phoenix Sea Adventures.

The two-hour boat ride welcomes families aboard to explore the area, with some amazing photo opportunities on offer.

Bookings can be made via 01667 457175.

Stop by Rait Castle

Find some of the best sights Nairn has to offer with Rait Castle overlooking the Moray Firth, Black Isle, North Sea and the Highland Coast.

The ruined hall-house dates from the thirteenth century, and is one of only a handful of such castles still standing in Scotland today.

Admire the views from Dulsie Bridge

Stunning views. Image: Shutterstock.

Famed as one of Narin’s most well known landmarks is the Dulsie Bridge.

The 18th-century bridge crosses over the River Findhorn, offering a great vantage point where you can take in the gorgeous scenery.

Visitors must take care, however, as the road is narrow and can be difficult to access.

Search for Ardclach Bell Tower

A place for historians. Image: Shutterstock.

This fortified monument was built in 1655 and boasts a fascinating past.

It is widely believed to have been used as a watch tower and small prison. Be prepared to make a steep climb, we promise this site is worth it.

Wander around River Nairn Circuit

Meet a companion on your travels. Image: Donna MacAllister.

Keen walkers or anyone looking for a stroll, can explore both banks of the river on this bonny route.

There’s a number of sights along the journey such as Fishertown memorial, and we can recommend this route to people of all abilities.

