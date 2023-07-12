Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil attacks his party in deepening row over independence strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil attacks his party in deepening row over independence strategy

The outspoken politician was suspended by the SNP group for one week - but has decided he's not coming back until at least October in protest at the leadership.

By Alasdair Clark
Angus MacNeil MP represents Na h-Eileanan an Iar.

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil has extended his own suspension from the party in an attack on the leadership’s “absent” strategy for independence.

The unusual decision comes after Mr MacNeil was suspended from the party’s Westminster group for one week following a bust-up with senior colleague Brendan O’Hara, the MP for Argyll and Bute.

His period on the sidelines had been due to expire on July 12, but Mr MacNeil said time away from the group had allowed him to concentrate on “what really matters”.

Attacking the SNP, he said he would only return to the fold once it was clear that the party are “pursuing independence”.

SNP urgency for independence “absent”

In a letter published on social media Mr MacNeil said: “At the moment, the SNP has become a brand name missing the key ingredient.

“The urgency for independence is absent. ”

He also wrote that his decision to sit as an independent was “not about conduct of the chief whip”.

Scottish Government strategy ‘utterly clueless’

SNP MP Angus MacNeil
The MP says he’ll sit as an independent until at least October. Image: UK Parliament

In a broadside against Scottish Government, he described their case before the Supreme Court over Holyrood’s power to legislate for a referendum as “utterly clueless”.

He accused the party of “kicking the can down the road”, but said there was hope of change after the SNP conference in October.

Mr MacNeil confirmed he would “certainly” be standing at the next election on an independence platform, and that he hoped that would be for the SNP if there was clarity following the October conference.

Alba: Angus MacNeil ‘honest, forthright and brave’

Alba’s Westminster leader Neale Hanvey MP said described Mr MacNeil as “honest, forthright and brave”.

Reacting to the announcement he said: “He will be a great loss to the SNP but hopefully, as he is committed to standing again, he won’t be a loss to Scotland.

“The total confusion over independence strategy is causing fundamental problems for the SNP.”

The SNP has been approached for comment.

