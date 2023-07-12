Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil attacks his party in deepening row over independence strategy

Western Isles SNP MP Angus MacNeil has extended his own suspension from the party in an attack on the leadership’s “absent” strategy for independence.

The unusual decision comes after Mr MacNeil was suspended from the party’s Westminster group for one week following a bust-up with senior colleague Brendan O’Hara, the MP for Argyll and Bute.

His period on the sidelines had been due to expire on July 12, but Mr MacNeil said time away from the group had allowed him to concentrate on “what really matters”.

Attacking the SNP, he said he would only return to the fold once it was clear that the party are “pursuing independence”.

SNP urgency for independence “absent”

In a letter published on social media Mr MacNeil said: “At the moment, the SNP has become a brand name missing the key ingredient.

“The urgency for independence is absent. ”

He also wrote that his decision to sit as an independent was “not about conduct of the chief whip”.

Scottish Government strategy ‘utterly clueless’

In a broadside against Scottish Government, he described their case before the Supreme Court over Holyrood’s power to legislate for a referendum as “utterly clueless”.

He accused the party of “kicking the can down the road”, but said there was hope of change after the SNP conference in October.

Mr MacNeil confirmed he would “certainly” be standing at the next election on an independence platform, and that he hoped that would be for the SNP if there was clarity following the October conference.

Alba: Angus MacNeil ‘honest, forthright and brave’

Alba’s Westminster leader Neale Hanvey MP said described Mr MacNeil as “honest, forthright and brave”.

Reacting to the announcement he said: “He will be a great loss to the SNP but hopefully, as he is committed to standing again, he won’t be a loss to Scotland.

“The total confusion over independence strategy is causing fundamental problems for the SNP.”

The SNP has been approached for comment.